6 Upcoming Electric SUVs In H1 2024 – Tata To Mahindra

In the first half of 2024, we do expect a range of new electric SUVs to debut/launch in India and here we have listed them:

1. Tata Punch EV, Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

Tata Motors has lined up a number of new electric SUVs for launch in the 2024 calendar year and we expect the brand to introduce the Punch EV, Curvv EV and Harrier EV. The Punch EV will be positioned below the Nexon EV and it will have exterior and interior changes to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. Moreover, the features list will be updated as well.

It will become the first Tata EV to feature a charging port on the front bumper and the first to sit on the ALFA platform with an electric powertrain as well. The Curvv EV will follow the launch of the Harrier EV and both will have a driving range of over 500 km. The IC-engined Curvv will also likely arrive next year in India.

The electrified Tata Curvv will be slotted above the Nexon EV and it will have a more premium interior. The Harrier EV could get dual electric motor setup enabling a 4WD system. Features such as 360-degree camera, digital cluster, floating touchscreen, ADAS, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, capacitive touch controls, ventilated seats, sunroof, etc will be available in both models.

2. Toyota Electric SUV:

The Toyota Urban SUV concept is expected to give rise to a production midsize electric SUV in 2025 and it will have a lot in common with the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX. The production-spec model will be revealed next year alongside its technical details globally.

3. Mahindra XUV300 EV & XUV400 Facelift:

The electric version of the Mahindra XUV300 will reportedly hit the market by the middle of 2024 and it will be positioned below the XUV400. It has only been a year since the market launch of the XUV400 and it will be updated soon with a brand new interior in line with the upcoming ICE XUV300.