6 Upcoming Electric SUVs In 2024 In India – Maruti To Mahindra

The electric SUV space has certainly turned heads over the last couple of years but the real momentum will only be gained in 2024 and more manufacturers will step into the zero-emission segment by the middle of this decade. Here we have listed the six upcoming electric SUVs that are likely bound for 2024:

1. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The eVX concept made its global debut at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year and its evolved version was showcased at the recently concluded Japan Mobility Show in Tokyo. The production version of the five-seater midsize electric SUV will likely be revealed late next year ahead of its showroom appearance with a claimed range of around 550 km in 2025.

2. Tata Curvv EV:

The Tata Curvv will be offered in both EV and ICE guises with the former arriving first with a drive range of more than 500 km. It will be positioned above the country’s best-selling EV, the Nexon EV, and will be more technologically advanced and upmarket but several features will be shared between them. It also signals a new design direction for the brand, which has been adopted to an extent in the updated Nexon duo, Harrier and Safari.

3. Tata Punch EV & Harrier EV:

Besides the Curvv EV, Tata also appears to be working on launching the Punch EV and Harrier EV next year. The Punch EV will be incorporated with Ziptron technology and it will likely be offered in two battery configurations. It will be slotted above the Tiago EV and Tigor EV and will have exterior and interior revisions to differentiate itself from its IC-engined sibling.

4. Mahindra XUV400 Facelift:

At a recent earnings call, Mahindra confirmed that the XUV400 electric SUV will receive an update soon and we assume it to be sometime next year. It will get a more premium interior and new features could be added to spice up the rivalry with Nexon EV.

5. Mahindra XUV.e8:

In December 2024, M&M will introduce the XUV.e8 electric SUV and it will likely sit on the INGLO platform. The front fascia will largely resemble the concept but the rear end, judging by the spy images, looks similar to the XUV700 it is based on. It is expected to use a battery pack in the range of 60-80 kWh.