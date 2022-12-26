6 Upcoming Electric Cars In January 2023 – Mahindra, Tata To Hyundai

Mahindra XUV400 will be launched in January 2023 while the Citroen eC3 and MG Air EV will debut at the 2023 Auto Expo

In the first month of the new calendar year, we are about to witness the arrival of a number of new models, particularly in the electric vehicle segment. The 2023 Auto Expo will take place between January 13 and 18 in Greater Noida and it will act as the stage for price announcements as well as domestic debuts. Here are the six upcoming EVs:

1. Mahindra XUV400:

You can watch the detailed review of the XUV400 electric SUV on our Youtube channel and is based on the same platform as the XUV300 with an overall length of 4.2 metres and larger bootspace. The prices of the Mahindra XUV400 will be revealed next month and is equipped with a 39.4 kWh battery pack which is capable of a claimed driving range of up to 456 km on a single charge.

2. Tata Tiago EV:

The Tata Tiago EV is currently priced between Rs. 8.49 lakh and Rs. 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and its prices will increase up to Rs. 35,000 from next month. The deliveries of the Tiago EV will commence from January 2023 and is available in two battery options. The 19.2 kWh battery has a claimed MIDC range of 250 km and the larger battery has it at 315 km.

3. BYD Atto 3:

BYD introduced the Atto 3 at a starting price of Rs. 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in November 2022 and it has received over 1,500 bookings in just a month. The deliveries will begin from next month and it uses the famed Blade Battery technology. It features a 60.48 kWh battery pack and a single electric motor developing 201 bhp and 301 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds and has a claimed range of 521 km.

4. Citroen C3 Electric:

The electric version of the Citroen C3, dubbed the eC3, will go on sale next month in India and compared to the ICE variant, it gets very few changes as the compact hatchback has a charging port mounted on the fender and a drive selector instead of the traditional gear stick. New features such as cruise control and automatic climate control will be added. It will support fast charging and expect the claimed range to be around 350 km.

5. Hyundai Ioniq 5:

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 will be launched in January 2023 at the Auto Expo for a price of around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom) as it will undercut the Kia EV6. In India, it will be retailed with a large battery pack with a claimed range of 631 km on a single charge. The E-GMP platform based flagship EV can be booked online for an initial token of Rs. 1 lakh.

6. MG Air EV:

MG Motor India’s Air EV has several commonalities with the Wuling Air EV and it will be available with a 20 or 25 kWh battery pack likely enabling a range of around 250 km. It will be a small city car loaded with premium features and thus expect it to cost over Rs. 10 lakh. It will be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo before reaching showrooms by mid-2023.