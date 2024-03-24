6 Upcoming Coupes Waiting To Launch Soon – Tata To Mahindra

Here we have brought you a rundown of six upcoming coupe-styled models in India within the next year or so

The Indian auto space is gearing up for an influx of action within the next twelve months or so with the arrival of new coupe SUVs/crossovers and a fastback-styled sedan. Below, we delve into the details of these upcoming vehicles, offering a glimpse into what awaits ahead:

1. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

In the coming months, Tata Motors will launch the electric version of the Curvv before the arrival of its ICE sibling in Q3 2024. The EV will have a claimed range of over 500 km and it will sit on the Acti.ev platform that debuted in the Punch EV. The diesel-spec 1.5L Curvv made its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month.

2. Mahindra XUV.e9 & BE.05:

Mahindra is set to release the XUV.e9 and BE.05 next year – both featuring a coupe-like stance reminiscent of the upcoming Curvv. The XUV.e9 is slated for release in April 2025 and will be built on the INGLO platform and will be positioned above the XUV.e8. It will more likely feature an 80 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 450 km. Meanwhile, the BE.05 will harbinger a new line of Mahindra EVs.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be revealed on April 3, 2024 ahead of its market launch. The compact five-door SUV coupe will get minor exterior and interior changes compared to its donor while mechanically no revisions will be made as a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo three-cylinder petrol engine will continue.

4. Citroen C3X:

The Citroen C3X is expected to launch by the middle of this year in India and it will open up a new midsize coupe segment. While the C3X can be considered a high-riding crossover, the fastback design meant that it would compete with midsize sedans like Honda City, Hyundai Verna, VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

It will be underpinned by the heavily localised CMP platform that can be found in C3 compact hatchback and C3 Aircross midsize SUV. It will be more feature-rich than the C3 Aircross and will derive power from a 1.2L three-pot turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual or automatic transmission option.