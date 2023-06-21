6 Upcoming Coupe SUVs Over The Next 1 Year – Tata To Maruti

In the list of upcoming coupe SUVs, we have talked about the models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra and Toyota

Over the next year or so, the Indian automotive space will witness the arrival of a host of new coupe SUVs as the body style will become popular soon. Here we have brought you a rundown of all the upcoming models:

1. Tata Curvv:

Following the debut of the concept in 2022, Tata unveiled the near-production Curvv at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year. The SUV coupe will be sold in both ICE and EV guises upon launch sometime in 2024. The pure EV will likely have a range of up to 500 km and it could be offered with a twin motor configuration. The ICE Curvv will be powered by a 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine kicking out 125 PS and 225 Nm.

2. Mahindra BE.05:

Mahindra revealed five brand new concepts in August 2022 and they will sit on the INGLO skateboard platform. The electrified models will be retailed under XUV.e and BE sub-brands and some of them will have the coupe SUV body style. The Mahindra BE.05 has been caught testing a couple of times and is claimed to be a ‘Sports Electric Vehicle’. The electric coupe SUV is 4,370 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 2,775 mm. Upon arrival in late 2024 or early 2025, it will compete against the BEV version of the Tata Curvv.

3. Toyota Taisor:

The compact SUV coupe is said to be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and will be another badge engineering exercise in the partnership between the two brands. It could be christened the Taisor and might take design inspiration from the global Yaris Cross. The five-seater will be underpinned by the same Heartect platform and will use the 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines with manual and automatic transmission choices.

4. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

At the 2023 Auto Expo, Maruti Suzuki showcased the eVX concept and its production version will be launched towards the end of next year or in 2025. The SUV coupe will become the first dedicated EV from the largest car producer in the country. It will be underpinned by a skateboard architecture derived from Toyota’s 40PL and will indeed spawn a Toyota iteration by 2025. Expect the claimed driving range to be around 500-600 km on a single charge.