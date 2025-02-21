6 Upcoming Confirmed 7-Seater Cars In 2025-26 In India

This article highlights six upcoming 7-seater cars set to arrive in India between 2025 and 2026, offering a mix of SUVs and MPVs

The 7-seater SUV and MPV segment is gearing up for an exciting phase with several new models set to make their debut. MG has already confirmed the arrival of the Majestor and other brands like Maruti Suzuki, Kia, Toyota, and Hyundai are expected to introduce their own offerings soon. Here’s a look at the upcoming models that could shake up the market:

1. MG Majestor:

MG is set to launch the Majestor later this year following its debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Positioned as a more premium alternative to the Gloster, it will be sold alongside the existing model. Though it retains the same engine and transmission options as the Gloster, the Majestor distinguishes itself with significant exterior design upgrades and enhanced styling elements.

2. 7-Seater Hyundai SUV:

Internally known as Ni1i, this upcoming SUV will be positioned between the Alcazar and Tucson in Hyundai’s lineup. Expected to be the brand’s first hybrid offering in India, it marks a significant step toward electrification. Production will take place at the Talegaon facility which Hyundai recently acquired from General Motors, signalling the company’s expansion plans in the country.

The upcoming SUV is expected to come loaded with premium features and advanced technology, catering to buyers seeking a more sophisticated driving experience. Alongside the hybrid powertrain, Hyundai is likely to offer additional engine options to broaden its appeal when it arrives in 2026-27. Furthermore, the automaker may introduce the third-generation Creta with a similar hybrid system by 2027.

3&4. 7-Seater Grand Vitara & Hyryder:

The three-row version of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, recently spotted testing, is expected to debut in the second half of 2025, drawing heavy inspiration from the upcoming e-Vitara set to launch next month. It will be powered by familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid engine options. This 7-seater Grand Vitara is also expected to pave the way for a larger Hyryder, which could arrive by late 2025 or early 2026.

5&6. Kia Carens Facelift & Carens EV:

Kia is preparing to launch a refreshed Carens later this year, featuring updated LED headlamps connected by a sleek light bar, a redesigned grille with new inserts, revised front and rear bumpers and a new set of alloy wheels. Alongside this, Kia is also working on an electric MPV based on the Carens platform, designed specifically for the Indian market. Expected to debut in late 2025 or early 2026, this EV will likely offer over 450 km range.