6 Upcoming Compact SUVs This Year – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai

The compact SUV space will witness the arrival of new models from carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata along the course of this year. Here is a complete list:

1. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG was displayed at the 2023 Auto Expo in January and its prices will be announced later this year. It will feature a 1.2L petrol engine developing 77 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode and will come with segment-first twin-cylinder tech.

2. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos was spotted testing a few weeks ago abroad and it could make its global debut before the end of this year. Thus, we can expect it to reach India around the same time or in early 2024 with a host of changes inside and out.

3. Hyundai Exter:

Internally codenamed Ai3, the Hyundai Exter will be a micro SUV that will compete squarely against Tata Punch. It will use the same platform that can be found in the Grand i10 Nios and Aura and will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine. A CNG option will also be available. It will be packed with safety features including six airbags as standard. The Exter will be unveiled in the coming weeks ahead of launch around July.

4. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

In early June 2023, Maruti Suzuki will launch the Jimny in India and it will be sold exclusively through Nexa outlets. The bookings are already open and it will be bigger than the global three-door model. The lifestyle off-road SUV is expected to have a starting price of around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be equipped with a 1.5L K15B petrol engine, mated to a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT driving all four wheels as standard.

5. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The upcoming SUV coupe from Toyota will be the badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx and it will sit on the same Heartect platform. It could use the 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo BoosterJet petrol engines. The exterior could be influenced by the Yaris Cross or only minor updates could be made including the badge swapping.

6. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon will reportedly come out around August 2023 and it will be powered by an all-new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine producing 125 PS and 225 Nm. A new DCA transmission is also expected. The exterior will take heavy inspiration from the Curvv concept while the interior will feature new bits including a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen and a new steering wheel.