6 Upcoming Compact SUVs In India To Get Excited About

India’s compact SUV segment will see exciting new models in 2024-25 including new Hyundai Venue, Skoda Kylaq, Kia Syros and more

In 2024-25, the compact SUV segment in India is set for an exciting evolution as leading automakers like Hyundai, Tata Motors, Kia and Skoda prepare to unveil new models over the next 12 months. These new models, including electric variants are expected to make a significant impact on the market. In this story, we have listed six upcoming compact SUVs in India. Give it a read.

1. New-gen Hyundai Venue

Hyundai is working to introduce the new Venue in the Indian market next year. Reports indicate that the upcoming Venue will be built on its existing platform but will feature a redesigned appearance inspired by the popular Creta. The updated model will include a new front grille, LED headlights and tail lamps, and a more robust road presence.The second-generation Venue will continue to offer the same engine options as before, including a diesel variant.

2. Skoda Kylaq

Skoda India is prepping up for the launch of its first compact SUV, the Kylaq. It will go on sale early next year. According to a media report, the Skoda Kylaq’ production will start from next month. It will be based on MQB A0 IN platform and will come equipped with a wide grille and split headlamps. Features will include a 360-degree camera and ADAS suite. Under the hood, it will source power from a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.

3. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros compact SUV is anticipated to make its debut in India in early 2025, slotting between the Sonet and the Seltos in Kia’s lineup. This new model is expected to offer two engine options and will be a petrol-powered vehicle with an expected mileage of 18 km/l. As a 5-seater, the Syros aims to combine practicality with efficiency, and it has recently been spotted undergoing testing, hinting at its imminent launch.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift

Nissan recently confirmed that it will launch the Magnite Facelift on October 4, 2024. The Nissan Magnite facelift will feature a redesigned front bumper and new LED daytime running lamp. It will also sport new alloy wheels. Interior updates include new trim pieces and additional features, though the dashboard will stay the same. Mechanically, the facelift retains the 1.0-litre petrol engine options and gearboxes from the current model. Additionally, Nissan will begin producing left-hand drive versions in India for export markets.

5. Tata Punch Facelift

Tata is set to launch an updated version of its popular Punch model in India next month. The facelifted Punch is expected to retain its overall design but will feature new cosmetic updates, including revised front grills, an enhanced front fascia, and a modern headlight setup with LED strips and round fog lamps. Inside, the updated model will likely boast a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless connectivity and might include wireless charging and a sunroof. While the engine options will remain unchanged, Tata may introduce new trims and discontinue some existing ones.

6. Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Motors plans to introduce the Nexon CNG in India in September 2024, making it the first CNG vehicle in the country with a turbocharged petrol engine. It will feature a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine and offer both manual and potentially automatic transmissions. The Nexon CNG will have a twin-cylinder CNG setup and retain the standard Nexon’s design and interior, adding a new i-CNG badge. The model will provide practical boot space and is expected to be priced Rs 80,000 – 90,000 above the petrol variants.