6 Upcoming Compact Electric SUVs In India – Tata To MG

Here we have listed the six upcoming compact electric SUVs that are expected to launch in India over the next two to three years

The electric vehicle segment is prepared to be flooded with new models over the next two to three years in the domestic market and the compact SUV segment will see plenty of action. Here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Punch is expected to go on sale in early 2024 and judging by the spy images, it will get notable revisions inside and out to differentiate itself from its ICE sibling. The Tata Punch EV will adopt the Ziptron technology and it will be positioned below the Nexon EV in the brand’s lineup. It could get a range of over 400 km in the top-spec trims.

2. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

The Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV will spawn a new electric SUV by the middle of next year. It will be slotted below the XUV400 in the company’s product range and it could compete against the entry-level variants of the best-selling Tata Nexon EV. It could be equipped with a smaller battery pack compared to the XUV400 with a claimed range of just over 350 km.

3. Kia Clavis EV:

The Clavis name has been trademarked in India and it will be used for a brand new compact SUV with rugged styling and perhaps boxy proportions. It will be positioned between the Sonet and the Seltos and will spawn IC-engined and EV derivatives. The ICE Kia Clavis will likely go on sale in late 2024 while the electric version is only expected in the future.

4. MG Comet Based EV:

The MG Comet EV has been decently received by customers since its market launch a few months ago. The platform on which it sits will likely give rise to a compact electric SUV in the coming years. It is believed to feature a larger battery pack compared to the Comet EV and thus longer range capabilities.

5. Nissan & Renault A-Segment EVs:

Renault-Nissan alliance has lined up a long list of new passenger vehicles ranging from SUVs to MPVs over the next few years. It includes two CMF-A platform based electric vehicles (one for each brand). While their identity remains under wraps, Renault already sells the Kwid-based EV in the international markets and it could be used as a base for the upcoming models that could be SUVs.