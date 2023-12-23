6 Upcoming Car Launches Within The Next 3-4 Months In India

In the list of upcoming car launches within the next three to four months, we have explained about models from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Kia

In the first three to four months of 2024, the Indian car market will witness the arrival of a number of new models and here we have listed some of the confirmed ones:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift:

The facelifted Kia Sonet’s prices will be announced in January 2024 and it gets a slew of revisions inside and out to stretch the lifecycle of the existing generation. The bookings for the new compact SUV have commenced in India and the SUV is equipped with Level 1 ADAS and six airbags as standard. No mechanical updates have been made except for the return of the diesel MT trim.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

On January 16, 2024 Hyundai will launch the facelifted Creta in India with a redesigned exterior and a heavily updated interior. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine producing 160 PS and 253 Nm will join the lineup. The equipment list will feature Level 2 ADAS, 360-degree camera system, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital cluster and much more.

3. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & Updated XUV400:

The Mahindra XUV400 will gain a new interior in early 2024 along with some visual updates. The XUV300 facelift will arrive in February or March with a thoroughly revised exterior taking inspiration from the upcoming BE range and XUV700. The cabin will receive a larger touchscreen, a new cluster and new features to bring a more premium appeal. The existing 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will continue.

4. Tata Punch EV:

The electric version of the Tata Punch will be launched early next year and it will adopt the Ziptron technology as the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. It will be positioned below the Nexon EV and will likely have a claimed range of 350-400 km. The interior and exterior will have a lot in common with the recently facelifted Nexon EV.

5. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new generation Swift made its debut at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 a few weeks ago. It gets evolutionary visual updates and a more upmarket interior. However, the major highlight will be the arrival of a new 1.2L Z series mild-hybrid petrol engine, and it could be paired with a manual or an automatic transmission option upon launch in early 2024.