6 Upcoming Car & Bike Launches Within The Next 2 Weeks

The upcoming car launches include Maruti Suzuki Invicto and Hyundai Exter while Harley-Davidson and Triumph are bringing in their entry-level offerings

The month of July 2023 is certainly action-packed as we already know the launch dates of at least six cars and motorcycles. Here we have brought you all the key info:

1. Harley-Davidson X440:

The Harley-Davidson X440 is the first motorcycle coming out of the partnership between HD and Hero MotoCorp. It will be manufactured in India and is expected to carry a competitive price tag. It will derive power from a 440 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler. The neo-retro roadster will be packed with features such as all LED lighting and USD front forks and it will be launched on July 3, 2023.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Kia Seltos will debut on July 4, 2023 and it will be subjected to an array of revisions inside and out. The updated midsize SUV gains a redesigned front fascia and a brand new rear with new tail lamps and a tweaked tailgate. The interior will get new equipment as well while ADAS will also be available. A new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will join the lineup.

3. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

On July 5, Maruti Suzuki will introduce the Invicto premium MPV, which is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. Unlike its donor, it will be sold only with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT. The Maruti Suzuki Invicto will be sold exclusively through Nexa dealerships and the bookings are already taken for an initial token of Rs. 25,000.

4. Triumph Speed 400:

The prices of the recently unveiled Triumph Speed 400 will be announced at Chakan on July 5. The roadster is a descendant of the more premium Speed Twin lineup and it will be packed with features such as traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, a dual-channel ABS system, slipper clutch, 43 mm big piston upside down forks, monoshock rear suspension, etc.

5. Triumph Scrambler 400 X:

On the same day, the prices of the Scrambler 400 X will be revealed as well. Compared to the Speed 400, the more off-road focussed scram gains a 19-inch front wheel, longer wheelbase, wider handlebar and taller seat height. It also gets a switchable ABS. As for the performance, both motorcycles will use a 398 cc liquid-cooled engine kicking out 40 PS and 37.5 Nm.

6. Hyundai Exter:

The Hyundai Exter micro SUV will be launched in India on July 10 and it will compete directly against Tata Punch. The five-seater sits on the same platform as the Grand i10 Nios and it will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, linked with a five-speed MT or an AMT. A CNG version will also be on offer.