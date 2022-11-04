6 Upcoming Bikes & Scooters In Nov 2022 – Hero, TVS, RE, Ducati

As many as five brands are expected to launch new two-wheelers in November 2022 in India and here we have the complete list

Considering the strong demand in the two-wheelers market in the country, many brands are all set to launch their new offerings in India. From what we know so far, as many as seven new brands are all set to launch their new bikes and scooters in India in November 2022.

1. Ultraviolette F77

With an expected price of over Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), the new Ultraviolette F77 will be launched in the country this month. It will be positioned as the first electric sports bike in the country and is likely to offer strong performance and a range of over 300 km on a single charge.

2. Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650

The new RE Super Meteor 650 will be globally unveiled on November 8, 2022 at EICMA and India debut will happen on November 18 at Rider Mania. The Super Meteor 650 and the Shotgun 650 will be underpinned by a similar platform and powertrain as other 650cc bikes like the RE Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650.

3. Hero Maestro Xoom 110

The Hero Maestro Xoom 110 is also expected to launch in India this month and will be positioned as a sporty 110 cc scooter in the market. It is likely to offer similar features as Maestro Edge 125 and will get the same engine as the Pleasure Plus and the Maestro Edge 110.

4. TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

The Apache RTR 160 4V is currently one of the most aggressive and fun-to-ride bikes in the country and gives stiff competition to its rivals. The brand is soon expected to launch an updated version of the bike and the test mules of the same were recently spied testing in the country. The brand is expected to launch the updated Apache RTR 160 4V in India this month.

5. Ducati Desert X

The Ducati X is known for its strong capabilities and powerful engine which makes it the best off-road ADV bike in the brand’s line-up. Ducati India is soon expected to launch this bike in the Indian market and is likely to price it at around Rs 15-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

6. Hero XPulse 200 4V

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is currently positioned as an affordable and capable off-road bike in the Indian market and boasts a well-built and good-looking package. It will soon get some major updates in the form of cosmetic changes, updated powertrain options, and new features. Reports suggest that the new XPulse 200V will be launched in India this month.