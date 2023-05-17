6 Upcoming Big Car Launches Within The Next 2 Months In India

Car manufacturers are gearing up to launch a slew of new products in the Indian market. Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Volkswagen and Honda amongst others are a part of the bandwagon

Like every other year, 2023 is also packed with plenty of new car launches. While we have already witnessed a slew of prominent new car launches like the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Fronx, there’s still a lot more to come this year. So let’s have a look at the upcoming popular car launching in India in the coming months.

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

One of the most anticipated launches of this year, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny will debut next month i.e. June 2023. The off-road-oriented vehicle is squarely aimed at the Mahindra Thar, so the brand’s proper All Grip Pro 4X4 system will be a part of the package.

Under the hood, a 1.5 litre K15B petrol engine with power output rated at 105 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque will be mated to a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV will be available in two trims, namely Zeta and Alpha.

2. Tata Altroz CNG

The details of the Tata Altroz CNG are already out and the premium hatchback has started reaching dealerships. The bookings of the car are already underway for a token amount of Rs. 21,000, however, the final pricing is yet to be announced.

The special element in the four-wheeler will be the brand’s latest dual-cylinder technology for the CNG tank, which will not eat up the boot space. It will be powered by the familiar 1.2 litre 3 cylinder petrol engine, putting out 77 bhp and 97 Nm of peak torque.

3. Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun New Variants

Volkswagen showcased the new variant line-up of Virtus and Taigun last month in April 2023 and the pricing will be announced next month. Both the vehicles will get the option of a manual 6-speed gearbox paired with the 1.5-litre TSI engine in the top-spec trim. In addition to this, a brand new GT Edge Limited Edition will also be a part of the package for both vehicles.

This new edition will be available in a new Deep Black Pearl paint for the Virtus and Taigun will have the choice of Carbon Steel Matte and Deep Black Pearl finish. Along with this, the Taigun special edition will have two different themes, namely Trail and Sport. Besides these, VW will also introduce a few new colour options for its line-up.

4. Kia Seltos Facelift

Kia debuted in the Indian market with the launch of Seltos Facelift as its first product. The facelift model has already been introduced globally. However, the Korean mid-size SUV hasn’t hit the Indian shores yet. While we expect the Seltos Facelift to launch in the domestic market around June-July 2023, a recent test mule spotting suggested that the India spec model will be different from what we get in the international markets.

The front fascia will get a major revamp and the rear profile will also get significant updates. Along with the new profile, it will also get new features like a panoramic sunroof, Level 2 ADAS, a fully digital instrument cluster and more. A dual exhaust tip treatment will likely be reserved for the sporty GT line and X-Line variants. In terms of powertrain, the same set of engine and gearbox combinations will make it to the facelifted model.

5. Honda Elevate Mid-Size SUV

While the launch timeline of Honda’s brand new mid-size SUV is yet to be announced, 6th June is the date when it will break cover globally. Based on the latest 5th gen City’s platform, it will be powered by the 1.5 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine putting out 121 bhp of maximum power.

The strong hybrid powertrain will likely debut at a later stage. In terms of dimensions and features, the SUV will be at par with its major rivals such as Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder amongst others.