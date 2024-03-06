6 Upcoming 7-Seater ICE Cars This Year In India – Kia To Skoda

In the list of upcoming 7-seater ICE cars this year in India, we have explained about models from Hyundai, Kia, Toyota, MG and Skoda

The 7-seater SUV and MPV segments will witness the arrival of several new models over the next two years and here we have explained about the ones that are expected to launch in the due course of 2024 in India:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival and Kia EV9:

In January 2023, at the Auto Expo, the South Korean automaker unveiled the EV9 concept in India, followed by the global debut of the production-spec seven-seater electric SUV a few weeks later. Positioned as the flagship model, the Kia EV9 is laden with upscale features and modern technologies, boasting a claimed driving range of 541 km.

Similar to the EV6, it may enter the Indian market via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. The fourth-gen Carnival will be introduced in the coming months as well and it compared to the old model, it will a major revamp inside and out while the 2.2L diesel engine could be retained. The Kia EV9 will reach showrooms later this year.

2. New-Gen Skoda Kodiaq:

The second-generation Skoda Kodiaq is poised to debut in the Indian market later this year. Built on the MQB Evo platform, this all-new model features substantial updates in both design and features, representing a more advanced iteration compared to its predecessor. In the Indian market, there’s a possibility of retaining the existing 2.0L turbo petrol engine, which produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

In the forthcoming mild-hybrid version of the Fortuner, the GD series engine will work in tandem with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This integration aims to enhance fuel efficiency and performance while also reducing emissions. It is expected to hit the Indian market later this year. Already available in Europe, the mild-hybrid Hilux is set to expand its presence into additional markets, although it remains uncertain whether India will be included in the launch plans.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

Towards the end of this year, MG Motor will launch the facelifted Gloster in India, which has been spotted testing on multiple occasions. The updated model will feature refreshed exterior elements including new bumpers, a revised grille section, updated headlamps, and fog lamps. Additionally, the tail lamps will receive revisions, and the full-size SUV will sport new alloy wheels. The 2.0L turbo diesel engine is expected to remain unchanged, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In its 2WD configuration, the engine produces 161 PS while the Gloster 4WD variant generates 216 PS.

5. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Scheduled for a refresh midway through this calendar year, Hyundai’s three-row variant of the Creta, the Alcazar, is poised for an update. While taking cues from the extensively revamped Creta, it will incorporate distinctive styling elements to carve out its unique identity. Inside, the Alcazar facelift will feature enhancements reminiscent of the Creta but with added distinctive touches and new features including Level 2 ADAS.