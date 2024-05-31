6 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars With ADAS In 2024 In India

Here we have listed the 6 upcoming 7-seater cars this year that are expected to offer ADAS in India

All the seven-seater cars mentioned below are expected to feature ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) upon their launch in India in the coming months and here we have brought you a rundown of their launch and other details:

1. Jeep Meridian Facelift:

The facelifted Jeep Meridian is slated for launch in the coming months, featuring cosmetic updates and possibly new exterior paint options. While it is expected to gain some new features, significant mechanical changes are unlikely. The SUV will continue to be powered by the 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine, delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm of torque. It will likely be available with both manual and automatic transmission options.

2. Kia EV9:

Kia aims to launch the EV9, its premier electric SUV, by late 2024 or early 2025 as a completely imported unit. In global markets, this seven-seater SUV claims a range of 541 km per the WLTP cycle. It is available in both single- and dual-motor configurations internationally, but it is still unclear which variant will be introduced in India. In some markets, the EV9 is already sold with a Level 3 self-driving system “Highway Driving Pilot System” (HDPS).

3. Nissan X-Trail:

The Nissan X-Trail is already available with ProPilot and driver assist technology in the international markets. The fourth-gen X-Trail made its debut in Japan in 2022 and it will be launched in India around August. It will be powered by a 1.5L turbo petrol engine.

4. MG Gloster Facelift:

The Gloster is already available with Level 2 ADAS suite and it was the first model in its segment to feature this technology. The Gloster facelift, waiting to arrive in late 2024, will likely see advancements in ADAS along with cosmetic revisions and cabin updates. No powertrain changes are expected.

5. New Kia Carnival:

Upon arrival in the coming months, the fourth-generation Kia Carnival will likely be equipped with features such as a Level 2 ADAS suite, a dual-screen layout, connected car technology, electrically adjustable seats, powered liftgate, automatic climate control and much more. It will be a radical departure compared to the old model.

6. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

The refreshed Hyundai Alcazar is set to premiere in India in the latter part of this year, taking design cues from the newly updated Creta. This facelift will represent a notable overhaul of its exterior and interior, incorporating more sophisticated features and modern technologies than those in the existing variant.