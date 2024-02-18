6 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars This Year In India – Toyota To Kia

Here is a rundown of the upcoming 7-seater cars from notable brands like Tata, Kia, Toyota, Skoda, and MG in 2024 in India

Over the next two to three years, significant developments are expected in the seven-seater SUV and MPV segments, with the introduction of several new models. Below, we provide detailed insights into all the forthcoming releases that are likely to happen this year:

1. New Skoda Kodiaq:

The new Skoda Kodiaq, which made its global debut in October 2023, is expected to grace Indian roads this year. Riding on the MQB Evo platform, this all-new model gets substantial updates inside and out. With its larger dimensions, it has become more capacious while boasting a more premium interior. In the Indian market, the new-gen Kodiaq may retain its 2.0L turbo petrol engine, generating 190 PS and 320 Nm.

2. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota is expected to introduce the 2.8L mild hybrid diesel engine in the Fortuner, following its debut in the Hilux in the global markets. It will elevate fuel efficiency, improve overall performance, and reduce emission levels. The smoothness of the diesel mill will also be improved. No other changes are likely but new features could be added to spice things up.

3. MG Gloster Facelift:

The MG Gloster, a full-size SUV and the current flagship product from the brand competes primarily with the Toyota Fortuner. Spy images suggest that it will undergo a mid-life update sometime this year. To prolong the lifecycle of the existing generation, which is based on the Maxus D90, the Gloster will receive cosmetic enhancements and interior updates.

4. New-Gen Carnival & Kia EV9:

Kia is set to launch the fourth generation Carnival in India in the coming months while the flagship EV9 electric SUV is expected to reach showrooms in late 2024. The upcoming premium MPV will be available in both seven- and nine-seater configurations, representing a significant departure from its predecessor with a host of radical updates. On the other hand, the EV9 boasts an impressive claimed range of 541 km in the WLTP cycle.

5. Tata Safari EV: