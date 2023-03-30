6 Upcoming 7-Seater Cars That Are Launching Soon In India

The six upcoming 7-seater cars mentioned here are from brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Mahindra, Citroen, Tata and Nissan

Here we have brought you a lowdown on the upcoming 7-seater cars that are expected to launch soon in India. The three-row SUVs are more practical and appealing to a wider range of customers.

1. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV:

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki C-MPV will be based on the Toyota Innova Hycross. It will sit on the same TNGA-C platform and will likely take design inspiration from the Grand Vitara. The C-MPV will be positioned above the XL6 and it could be retailed only through the Nexa premium dealerships. As for the performance, a 2.0L NA petrol and a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine could be utilised.

2. Toyota Ertiga-Based MPV:

Toyota already sells the rebadged version of the Ertiga known as the Rumion in markets like South Africa. But for India, it could get a lot of changes compared to its donor in a similar fashion to how the Glanza and Baleno are different. It will continue to be equipped with the 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine, paired with a manual or a six-speed AT.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

While the above-mentioned models are expected to launch later this year, the facelifted Tata Safari will more likely arrive in early 2024. It will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV and Curvv coupe in terms of design while the existing 2.0L FCA-sourced diesel engine producing 170 PS will be carried over. It could gain the next-gen 1.5L turbo DI petrol mill in the future.

4. New Nissan X-Trail:

The road testing of the fourth generation Nissan X-Trail commenced just a while ago in India. The seven-seater will compete against Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster and it will follow the latest design language followed by the brand globally. Expect the e-Power technology to debut in India via the all-new X-Trail later this year.

5. 7-Seater Citroen C3 Aircross:

On April 27, Citroen will reveal its all-new midsize SUV likely christened the C3 Aircross ahead of its market launch. It will sit on the CMP platform as the C3 compact hatchback and will be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine kicking out 110 hp.

6. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Judging by the recent spy images, Mahindra appears to have resumed the road testing of the Bolero Neo Plus. It will be available in multiple seating configurations and will be more spacious than the regular Bolero Neo. The rear end will be updated but the powertrain and transmission options will likely remain similar to the Bolero Neo.