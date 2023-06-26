6 Upcoming 400cc Bikes From Big Brands – RE, HD, Triumph, KTM

The list of upcoming 400cc bikes includes the soon-launching Harley-Davidson X440, Triumph 400 cc roadster/scram, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, etc

Better than ever before, the 400-450 cc motorcycle segment in India will offer plenty of choice to customers as brands such as Harley-Davidson, Triumph, Hero MotoCorp and Royal Enfield are planning to launch new models sooner rather than later. Here we have brought you all the key info:

1. Harley-Davidson X440:

On the 3rd of July, Harley-Davidson will launch the first motorcycle spawned out of its partnership with Hero MotoCorp in India. The X440 is a neo-retro roadster with minimalistic yet strikingly good looks and comes with features such as an LED headlamp, blinkers and tail lamps, USD front forks, dual-channel ABS, etc. It will feature a new 440 cc air-cooled engine with an oil cooler.

2. Triumph Roadster/Scrambler:

Following the global debut in the United Kingdom on June 27, Triumph will announce the prices of the 400 cc roadster or the scrambler on July 5 at the launch event in Chakan. Over the last year or so, spy images of both roadster and scrambler-styled motorcycles from Bajaj-Triumph’s alliance have emerged on the internet. They will use an all-new 400 cc liquid-cooled engine.

3. Hero Xtreme 440R:

Speculations indicate that Hero MotoCorp is currently working on a naked motorcycle based on the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. It could be christened the Xtreme 440R and will be launched next year before the arrival of the 420 cc liquid-cooled engine equipped Xtreme and Xpulse that are said to arrive in 2025.

4. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

Royal Enfield is working on as many as five new 450 cc motorcycles for the local and international markets. The Himalayan 450 will more likely be the first to arrive in the coming months and it will be slotted above the existing Himalayan 411. It will become the first non-650 cc RE to boast all LED lighting, USD, offset monoshock, etc. It will rival KTM 390 Adv directly with a new 450 cc liquid-cooled engine capable of 40 bhp.

5. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been well received amongst customers and taking the same formula and applying it to a more powerful 450 cc offering only makes sense. Reports indicate that the Hunter 450 roadster will arrive in early 2024 to compete against the upcoming HD X440, Triumph Roadster, next-gen KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310 naked.

6. Next-Gen KTM 390 Duke:

The third-generation KTM 390 Duke has already been caught testing multiple times in its production guise and it will likely make its world debut later this year before going on sale in India in early 2024. The design will be heavily inspired by the 1290 Super Duke R and the engine’s cubic capacity will be bumped up to 399 cc. It will be more powerful and will receive an assortment of mechanical revisions too.