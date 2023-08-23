6 Upcoming 400-450 cc Bikes You Should Wait For (Coming Soon)

Here we have explained about the 6 upcoming 400 to 450 cc bikes that are launching over the next year or so in India

The 400 to 450 cc segment will see plenty of action over the next year or so and here we have mentioned all the upcoming models. Amongst them, the Triumph Scrambler 400X and Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 are launching very soon in India. The next-gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401 are high possibilities too.

1. Triumph Scrambler 400X:

The price of the Triumph Scrambler 400X will be announced in October 2023. It will share the 398 cc liquid-cooled engine with the Speed 400 and will continue to produce around 40 PS and 37.5 Nm. The platform will also be similar, however, it will be tailor-made to suit off-roading needs with a longer wheelbase, longer travel suspension setup, higher ground clearance and taller seat height. It will also boast a larger front wheel and block pattern tyres.

2. New-Gen KTM 390 Duke & RC 390:

The third-generation KTM 390 Duke has broken covers and it will be launched later this year or in early 2024 in India. It gets a brand new styling and a larger engine along with a host of mechanical improvements. Its faired sibling, the RC 390, has also been caught testing with multiple updates and it could reach showrooms in the second half of 2024.

3. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

In November 2023, Royal Enfield will introduce the Himalayan 450 and its pictures were leaked recently. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will be priced at around Rs. 2.6 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will derive power from a 450 cc liquid-cooled engine developing around 40 PS. It will feature all LED lighting, digital cluster, upside-down front forks, and so on.

4. Hero’s HD X440 Based Motorcycle:

Hero MotoCorp will bring in a new motorcycle based on the same platform as the Harley-Davidson X440 by the end of this financial year. It could take the form of a power cruiser/roadster and will use the same 440 cc, single-cylinder, oil and air-cooled engine kicking out 27 PS and 38 Nm, and it will be mated to a six-speed gearbox. Its design will be inspired by the Yamaha MT-01.

5. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

The second motorcycle coming out of the 450 cc range, following the Himalayan 450, will more likely be a roadster drawing plenty of inspiration from the smaller Hunter 350. It is believed to be introduced in early 2024 to compete directly against Triumph Speed 400, BMW G310 R, upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 and Honda CB300 R. It will have a lot in common with the Himalayan 450 including the 450 cc liquid-cooled engine.