6 Upcoming 400-450 cc Bikes In India In 2024 – RE To Bajaj

Here we have explained about the possible upcoming 400-450 cc bikes in 2024 in India from brands like Hero, Royal Enfield, Bajaj, Triumph and Husqvarna

The 400 to 450 cc segment will be hotly contested in the 2024 calendar year as well as a slew of new motorcycles are waiting in the pipeline. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hero 440 cc Bike:

Hero is widely speculated to be working on a new motorcycle using the same oil-cooled engine as the Harley-Davidson X440 and it could have a power cruiser stance. However, recent spy shots indicate that a naked flagship streetfighter is under development and it could be equipped with a 420 cc liquid-cooled engine. In the first half of 2024, Hero could introduce the less expensive 440 cc motorcycle.

2. Triumph Thruxton 400:

Bajaj/Triumph is planning to launch one new motorcycle every year and it currently sells the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X. The first spy shots of the Thruxton 400 came to light yesterday and it follows the same formula as its 400 cc counterparts as it adopts the design from its elder siblings. The 398 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS will be utilised.

3. New-Gen Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 & Vitpilen 401:

Husqvarna has rather been silent in recent years and its sales numbers are not impressive either. The Swedish brand under KTM’s wing has been spied testing the new-gen Vitpilen 250 based on the 250 Duke recently and a while ago the all-new Svartpilen 401 based on the latest 390 Duke was also spotted running trials. Both are expected to launch next year in India along with their respective siblings.

4. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

The Himalayan 450 has become the first modern 450 cc liquid-cooled offering from Royal Enfield and is priced from Rs. 2.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Next up, the Chennai-based manufacturer is expected to launch a retro-themed roadster that could compete directly with Triumph’s Speed 400. It could be dubbed the Hunter 450 considering the good reception for the Hunter nameplate.

5. Bajaj Pulsar NS 400:

In the second quarter of next year, Bajaj Auto will introduce the flagship Pulsar based on the NS series and it will be the fastest Pulsar ever. It will more likely use the 373 cc liquid-cooled engine found in the Dominar and previously, the second-gen KTM 390 Duke. It will be less expensive than the Dominar 400 as well.