6 SUVs Launching Within Next 2 Weeks In India – Honda To Merc

Within the next two weeks, as many as six all-new SUVs will be launched in India across different segments and here we have covered all the key details.

1. Honda Elevate:

On September 4, Honda will announce the official prices of the Elevate. The midsize SUV has several commonalities with the fifth generation City as they share the engine as well as platform and other mechanical bits. It is equipped with a 1.5L NA petrol engine kicking out 121 PS and 145 Nm. The powertrain is mated to a six-speed MT or a CVT. Expect the prices to be around Rs. 11 lakh to Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

We do expect Citroen to unveil prices of the C3 Aircross in the first half of this month. The SUV will be available in five- and seven-seater layouts and it will be powered by a 1.2L turbo three-pot petrol engine, producing 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. Expect it to carry an aggressive starting price.

3. Tata Nexon EV & Nexon EV Facelifts:

On September 14, Tata will release the prices of the facelifted Nexon and Nexon.ev. Both take design inspiration from the Curvv concept and the interior will be a thorough revamp with the presence of new features such as a larger touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital console, a new steering wheel, ventilated front seats, six airbags as standard, etc. The petrol-spec Tata Nexon facelift will feature a new five-speed MT and a seven-speed DCT as an option.

4. Volvo C40 Recharge:

The Volvo C40 Recharge will be launched on September 4 and it has a lot in common with the XC40 Recharge. It is distinguished by a coupe-like roofline and sits on the CMA platform. It features two electric motors combined to produce 408 PS and 660 Nm. A 78 kWh battery pack enables a claimed driving range of 530 km on a single charge.

5. Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV:

The Mercedes-Benz EQE is underpinned by the EVA platform and India gets a 90.6 kWh battery pack which helps in achieving a claimed driving range of 590 km in the WLTP cycle for the EQE 350 Plus variant. The design stands true to other EQ series models sold by the brand and the interior is packed with features and technologies. Prices will be announced on September 15.