6 Soon Launching New SUVs Under 15 Lakh – Mahindra To Citroen

Brands like Tata, Citroen and Mahindra will launch new SUVs taking advantage of the festive season furore instigating positive buying sentiments

Before the end of this year, at least six new SUVs will be launched in India priced at around Rs. 15 lakh and some of them well below that price point. Here we have covered all the key details

1. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The midsize SUV will be offered in five- and seven-seater layouts and it will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm, mated to a six-speed manual transmission only. It will likely carry competitive pricing considering that it is heavily localised. The Citroen C3 Aircross sits on the same CMP platform as the C3 hatchback. The bookings will begin in the coming days and the price announcement is scheduled for next month.

2. Tata Nexon Facelift & Nexon EV Facelift:

On September 14, Tata Motors will reveal the prices of the facelifted Nexon and Nexon EV. Both take heavy design inspiration from the Curvv concept and the interior has gained a major revamp. The Nexon EC facelift gets more efficient with longer range capabilities while the revised Nexon gains a new seven-speed DCT.

Some of the key features available in both SUVs are a 10.25-inch digital instrument console, capacitive controls for AC operations, slimmer HVAC vents, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen in the Nexon EV facelift), six airbags, a 360-degree camera system, front ventilated seats, adjustable headrests, etc.

3. Tata Harrier Facelift & Safari Facelift:

The facelifted Harrier and Safari will be introduced in India in the coming months and they have already been caught testing multiple times. The updated SUVs will gain a brand new front fascia as they are influenced by the Harrier EV concept showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, no mechanical changes are expected. The interior will gain a host of new equipment.

4. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will likely have its prices announced later this month. It will be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations and will be equipped with a 2.2L four-cylinder mHawk turbo diesel engine. The powertrain will be mated to a manual transmission only. It will be slotted below the Scorpio Classic in the brand’s domestic lineup.