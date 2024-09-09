6 Soon-Launching New Cars You Should Consider Buying This Festive Season

Here’s a brief rundown of 6 upcoming cars set to launch within the next 3 months that you might want to keep an eye on as potential buying options

To tap into the strong demand during the festive season, major automakers such as Mahindra, MG and Kia are gearing up to launch new SUVs across various segments. Here’s a detailed breakdown of these six upcoming launches:

1. MG Windsor EV:

MG Windsor EV is based on the Wuling Cloud EV and is expected to be available with two battery options. High ground clearance, a large greenhouse and a spacious interior will make it a unique offering amongst a sea of midsize SUVs. Additionally, the crossover will be equipped with modern features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a large glass roof, etc.

2&3. Kia EV9 & New Carnival:

The fourth-generation Kia Carnival and the EV9 electric SUV are set to launch in India on October 3, 2024, via the CBU (Completely Built-Up) route. The EV9, Kia’s flagship electric SUV, will offer seating for seven and for the Indian market, it’s speculated that only the top-spec GT-Line 4WD trim will be available, offering a range of approximately 450 km. The new Carnival will be introduced in its Limousine specification with the exterior and interior being a thorough overhaul compared to the old model.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric variant of the Mahindra XUV 3XO compact SUV is slated for launch by the end of this year. Positioned below the XUV 400, it will go head-to-head with rivals like the Tata Punch EV. The XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature a smaller battery pack borrowed from the XUV 400 with a range of up to 450 km on a single charge. In terms of design, it will closely resemble its internal combustion engine counterpart.

5. Tata Nexon CNG:

The CNG version of the Tata Nexon, first showcased as a concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year, garnered significant attention. The production model is now gearing up for launch in the coming weeks, incorporating Tata’s twin-cylinder technology, already used in other models. The CNG Nexon is expected to be available across multiple trim levels.

6. MG Gloster Facelift:

Following the Windsor EV, MG is expected to launch the mid-life update for the Gloster before the end of this CY. The updated full-size SUV will get a cosmetic makeover while new features will also be added to the lineup. However, no mechanical changes are likely.