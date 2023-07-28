6 New SUVs Launching In August 2023 – Hyundai, Tata To Audi

Tata and Hyundai along with luxury players like Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo will bring in new SUVs in August 2023

The month of August 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for the automotive industry as a host of new models are waiting to be launched. Here we bring you a lowdown of the upcoming SUVs.

1. Tata Punch CNG:

The Tata Punch CNG made its global debut earlier this year at the 2023 Auto Expo alongside the Altroz CNG. It will go on sale next month to directly take on the recently launched Hyundai Exter SUV and will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, which produces around 73.5 PS in CNG mode. It will be linked with only a five-speed MT.

2. Hyundai Creta & Alcazar Special Editions:

The Hyundai Creta will receive a mid-life update in early 2024 and before that, the midsize SUV will get a new special edition next month. Likely dubbed Adventure Edition, it will come with cosmetic enhancements inside and out. It will adorn the Ranger Khaki colour scheme recently introduced in the Exter and the cabin may gain minor upholstery changes. In a similar fashion, the three-row Hyundai Alcazar will get an Adventure Edition with almost identical updates as its smaller sibling.

3. Audi Q8 e-tron:

Following its market debut recently, the Audi Q8 e-tron will have its prices announced on August 18. To be offered in two body types, it comes with a revised exterior and new features have been added on the inside as well. As for the performance, a 95 kWh and a 114 kWh battery pack will be used with a claimed range of up to 600 km.

4. New Mercedes-Benz GLC:

On August 9, 2023 Mercedes-Benz India will introduce the new generation GLC. It will be sold in both petrol and diesel guises utilising a 48V starter motor to add 23 more horses. The interior and exterior will get notable revisions as well.

5. Volvo C40 Recharge:

Next month, Volvo is expected to launch another electric vehicle in India. The C40 Recharge has several commonalities with the bigger XC40 Recharge and will sit on the CMA platform. It will feature a twin electric motor setup capable of kicking out 408 hp and 660 Nm. A 78 kWh battery pack helps in achieving a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge.