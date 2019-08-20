6 New SUV To Debut At 2020 Auto Expo – New Scorpio To Vitara Brezza Facelift

The forthcoming Auto Expo in 2020 will a lot of new SUVs to be launched and we bring you a list of top 6 probable launches from the Expo

The Indian automotive market is growing at a rapid pace and SUVs are a major contributor to this market growth. SUVs of all the sizes are being preferred in India, but off late, the trend of compact SUV is has boomed like anything. And this is why we will see the majority of launches in the coming days to be from the compact or small SUV segment.

But that’s not the only launches that are supposed to take place in the coming days. Small, big all sizes are up for launch and we have compiled a list of probable SUV launches at the upcoming Auto Expo early next year to take place in Delhi-NCR. Here’s the top 6 of them –

1. 2020 Hyundai Creta

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza’s biggest competition as of now will try to shed its image from compact SUV to premium SUV as the South Korean manufacturer has already placed the Venue in that segment. Now Creta will be offered as a more premium product competing against upcoming Kia Seltos, MG Hector and Tata Harrier.

The all-new Hyundai Creta has been spied already and the SUV is wearing a more premium skin. There will be added connectivity features to cater to growing expectations of buyers. Known as ix25 elsewhere, the new Hyundai Creta can be showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo with BS-VI engine options.

2. 2020 Mahindra Thar

Mahindra’s popular off-roader SUV – the Thar is known to cater a unique market segment where none other manufacturer exists. The Mahindra Thar has long been sold with the same Jeep inspired design for long now and Mahindra has already announced to launch the new generation of the Thar in India.

To commemorate the last-gen model, Mahindra recently launched the special edition Thar 700 to pay tribute to the outgoing model. The new Thar is expected to have a similar design language, but more premium in design, added safety features and BS-VI engine.

3. Tata Hornbill

Unveiled at the Geneva Motorshow this year as a concept vehicle, the Tata Hornbill/ H2X will be the small SUV from the India’s indigenous automaker. To compete in the non-existent micro SUV segment and places below the Nexon compact SUV, the Tata H2X concept derives several design cues from the H5X Concept that was showcased at the previous Auto Expo and later turned out to be Harrier.

Tata Motors says the H2X Concept sub-compact SUV will have “exemplary performance, future-ready connectivity and outstanding interior room”.

4. 2020 Mahindra Scorpio

Making its way to the 2020 Auto Expo would be the all-new third-gen Mahindra Scorpio. The popular budget seven-seater SUV was in many ways the car that established the Mahindra brand in India among the passenger vehicle segment. This time though, the new Scorpio is expected to get a new design, which will be longer, wider than ever before.



Also on offer would be a new cabin that will be more spacious, with generous third-row seating. Even the features would be better than any of the Mahindra cars before. As for the engine, Mahindra will keep selling a 2.2-litre mHawk engine with a BS-VI ready technology.

5. 2020 Maruti Vitara (Expected)

Our sources have revealed that Maruti is in works to develop a more premium and Hyundai Creta rivalling Vitara SUV for the domestic market. The new SUV will be developed in India and will be sold elsewhere too.

This makes complete sense as Maruti Suzuki will slash the price of the petrol Brezza to compete against the Hyundai Venue and will have a bigger SUV to compete against the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. However, Maruti Suzuki did launch a premium SUV in the past known as the Grand Vitara which didn’t turn out to be a success for the brand.

Also, with the announcement to discontinue diesel-powered cars, it will be interesting to see if petrol-only Vitara could attract as many buyers as the general trend in SUV category is for diesel engines.

6. Maruti Vitara Brezza Facelift (Petrol Only)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza was leading the compact SUV segment for more than three years but in July 2019 the recently launched Hyundai Venue toppled it from the top position. Thus, the upcoming facelift carries more importance for its sales proposition as exterior and interior changes are likely on the cards.

The facelifted Vitara Brezza is expected to go on sale towards the end of this year or in early 2020 with cosmetic updates and feature additions like sunroof while the 1.5-litre four-cylinder SHVS petrol engine found in the Ciaz and Ertiga could be introduced producing 104.7 PS and 138 Nm. It could be mated to either a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission.