6 New MPVs Launching In India Over The Next Few Years – Key Info

Here is a closer look at six new family-oriented MPVs expected to launch in India over the next few years

The MPV space is waiting to witness a huge surge in volume as manufacturers plan a mix of internal combustion and electric models to meet shifting consumer demands. By introducing new options, automakers are set to renew the MPV landscape, offering greater adaptability for modern lifestyles with an emphasis on practicality and eco-friendliness. Here’s a closer look at what lies ahead:

1. Kia Carens Facelift:

Spy shots of the upcoming Kia Carens facelift hint at a range of design improvements. Key updates include newly styled LED headlamps connected by a sleek light bar, a reworked grille with new inserts, and revamped alloy wheels. The front and rear bumpers will also feature updated designs while the tail lamps will take cues from the latest Kia models. Although the equipment list is expected to see significant enhancements, the facelift is unlikely to introduce major mechanical changes.

2. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is reportedly developing an electric vehicle specifically for the Indian market, likely based on the Carens platform. Targeting family-focused buyers, this upcoming EV is expected to debut by late 2025. It is expected to have a range of 450 to 500 km on a single charge.

Also Read: Kia Syros Variant Wise Features, Colours, Interior Trims & Booking Details

3. MG Mifa 9:

Debuted locally at the 2023 Auto Expo, the MG Mifa 9 electric MPV is set to launch in India next year, aiming to rival the Toyota Vellfire and the Kia Carnival. The Mifa 9 features a front-wheel-drive layout, powered by a front-mounted motor paired with a 90kWh lithium battery. This combination delivers 245 hp and 350 Nm of torque, offering a WLTP-rated range of 430 km.

4&5. Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Compact MPVs:

Maruti Suzuki is said to be working on a compact MPV, codenamed YDB, which will sit below the Ertiga in its lineup and compete directly with the Renault Triber. Drawing inspiration from the Japan-based Spacia, the YDB is expected to feature several cost-saving elements.

Also Read: Upcoming Toyota Cars Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

6. New Nissan MPV:

Nissan is looking to significantly expand its lineup over the next three years with a potential compact MPV among the new models. The vehicle is expected to share its platform with the Renault Triber, which could result in a competitive price and a similar powertrain range.