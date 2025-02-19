6 New Hyundai SUVs Waiting To Arrive In India – Key Details

Hyundai is preparing to expand its SUV lineup in India over the next few years, bringing new models to strengthen its market presence. Among the expected launches, the second generation Venue and a revamped Tucson are expected to arrive in 2025, signalling Hyundai’s intention to staying at the forefront of the highly competitive SUV segment. Here’s a closer look at what’s in store:

1. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

The next-generation Hyundai Venue is set to arrive in 2025, bringing a new take on the brand’s popular compact SUV. While the core engine options are likely to remain unchanged, Hyundai is expected to introduce modern styling elements and an upgraded cabin. With its reputation for being a feature-packed SUV, the new Venue could further enhance its premium appeal.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai unveiled the fully redesigned Tucson a while ago globally. The refreshed exterior features a revised grille, updated lighting elements and reworked skid plates, complemented by newly designed alloy wheels. The rear section has also gained subtle styling tweaks. Inside, the cabin now sports a redesigned dashboard layout and a sleek curved display. These updates are expected to be carried over to the Indian-spec model when it likely arrives in 2025.

3. Hyundai Bayon Compact SUV:

Hyundai is reportedly drawing inspiration from its globally available Bayon to develop a compact SUV for the Indian market. Expected to slot between the Venue and Creta, the upcoming model is likely to feature unique styling cues to set it apart. A diverse selection of engine options could be on offer upon arrival in the future.

4&5. Hyundai Inster EV & Hybrid SUV:

Hyundai looks to be working on an affordable electric compact SUV in India by 2026, drawing design and technology inspiration from the Inster EV. Alongside this, the brand is also working on a new seven-seat C-segment SUV which will be positioned above the Alcazar, carrying a hybrid system, in 2026-27.

6. Hyundai Ioniq 9:

Following its recent showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Hyundai is expected to launch its flagship EV, the Ioniq 9, sometime later this year. Underpinned by the E-GMP modular architecture, the Ioniq 9 has a lot in common with the Kia EV9 which is already on sale in India.