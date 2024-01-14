6 New Electric Midsize SUVs Launching This Year – Tata To Citroen

Here we have listed the six new electric midsize SUVs that are expected to launch this year in the Indian market

Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra and Citroen are expected to launch new midsize electric SUVs over the course of this year and here we have explained about them:

1. Tata Curvv:

The upcoming Tata Curvv, set to launch in the next few months ahead of its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart, boasts an electric range exceeding 500 km per charge. Anticipated to feature a dual motor setup in its top-spec variants, this midsize SUV coupe will embrace the design elements showcased on its concept at the 2023 Auto Expo.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX made its world debut at the 2023 Auto Expo before the near-production version was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show. It will be sold in single- and dual-motor configurations and will spawn a Toyota sibling and the claimed range could go all the way up to 500 km.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

According to reports, Hyundai is set to launch the electric version of the Creta in late 2024. Speculations suggest that it might incorporate a 45 kWh Li-ion battery pack sourced from LG Chem and could potentially utilize the same electric motor found in the base-spec global Kona Electric.

4. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing to launch the XUV.e8 by the end of 2024, based on the INGLO platform. To be positioned as the flagship electric offering, it is expected to boast a range of over 450 km. The Mahindra XUV.e8 will share design elements with the XUV700, particularly in the rear, while the front end is set to mirror the concept’s design.

5. Tata Safari EV:

Tata Motors is actively working on electric versions for the Curvv, Harrier, and Safari models. The electric Safari, expected to debut in late 2024 or early 2025, could boast a driving range of more than 500 km. It will draw design inspiration from the recently facelifted ICE Safari.

6. Citroen eC3 Aircross:

Citroen India will likely launch the eC3 Aircross before the end of 2024, positioning it as a contender in the expanding market of midsize electric SUVs. Drawing similarities with its internal combustion engine counterpart, the eC3 Aircross is expected to share several features with the ICE C3 Aircross midsize SUV.