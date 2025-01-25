6 New Electric & Hybrid SUVs From Maruti Suzuki & Toyota In 2025

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are all set to sell their first electric vehicles this year; four new hybrid SUVs are also expected to launch

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have been garnering good volumes for their alternative fuel equipped models including hybrids and CNGs. Building on this momentum, the two brands are expected to introduce several new models (mainly hybrid and electric) over the course of this year and here’s a detailed overview of what’s to come:

1&2. 7-Seater Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is likely to introduce the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder later this year. Its counterpart, based on the Grand Vitara, has already been spotted and seems to draw design inspiration from the e Vitara, suggesting it might debut first. Both SUVs are expected to compete with models like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar. They could be offered with the familiar 1.5L mild-hybrid and strong hybrid petrol powertrains.

3&4. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara & Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV:

Maruti Suzuki showcased the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The midsize electric SUV, built on the e-Heartect platform, will be available with two battery options and sold through Nexa premium dealerships. It is set to rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra XUV400, MG ZS EV and others.

Toyota revealed the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in Belgium, followed by its showcase at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. It will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility alongside the e Vitara. At 4,285 mm in length and with a 2,700 mm wheelbase, the Urban Cruiser EV is larger than its sibling.

5. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid is already available in select global markets, featuring a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It is coupled with the familiar 2.8L four-cylinder GD diesel engine, which is familiar to India. Although no official confirmation has been given, the MHEV variant is expected to debut in India later this year.

6. Maruti Suzuki Fronx Hybrid:

Spied testing recently carrying the hybrid badge, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the hybrid-spec Fronx in the coming months before an in-house developed HEV system joins the party in the near future.