5 New Diesel SUVs To Launch Soon: Curvv To Thar 5-Door

Looking for a powerful and affordable SUV in India? Check out these 5 upcoming diesel models from Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata, etc

While the electric vehicle (EV) revolution gathers momentum, diesel SUVs continue to hold a loyal customer base in India. Their appeal lies in factors like fuel efficiency, powerful engines, and competitive pricing. Several manufacturers are staying committed to the segment, with 5 enticing diesel SUV models expected to hit the Indian market in 2024.

Let’s explore which new diesel SUVs will launch in India, and what these upcoming options have to offer:

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The forthcoming Mahindra XUV300 facelift will get a revitalized interior and exterior, while the 1.5-litre diesel engine will continue forward unchanged, generating 115 bhp and 300 Nm. It may get a new 6-speed torque converter gearbox option, while the 6-speed manual will be the same as the outgoing version.

The facelifted SUV300 will sport exterior upgrades such as a redesigned grille and tweaked bumpers, the SUV exudes sophistication. Its feature-rich interior includes larger screens, ventilated front seats, and a wireless phone charger, making it a compelling choice in the diesel SUV segment. It is expected to go on sale in the coming months.

2. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Scheduled for a mid-2024 release, the Hyundai Alcazar facelift will align its aesthetics with the new 5-seater Creta, boasting completely redesigned headlamps, front grille, taillamps, and alloy wheels. The SUV’s technologically advanced cabin will feature dual 10.25-inch screens, dual-zone automatic climate control, and ADAS for an enhanced driving experience.

The powertrain options will likely remain the same as the outgoing version, with the diesel option comprising of a 1.5-litre oil-burner that churns out 114 bhp of peak power and 250 Nm of maximum torque. This motor will be available with the option between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

3. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv stands out from the crowd of SUVs with its fusion of elegance and power, featuring a coupe-like design with an SUV stance. It will get a tech-savvy cabin, boasting a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a wireless smartphone charger, and a panoramic sunroof.

At the 2024 Bharat Mobility Show, Tata Motors showcased one powertrain option for the Curvv, and well, it was a diesel! The brand’s tried-and-tested 1.5-litre diesel engine (delivering 113 bhp and 260 Nm) will do duty under the hood of the Curvv. Other powertrain options will likely be revealed soon. Set to launch within the next three to four months, the Curvv promises a unique driving experience, combining style and substance in the diesel SUV category.

4. Tata Sierra

The iconic Tata Sierra is making a comeback, offering both ICE and EV powertrains, possibly by 2025. The powertrain options are still a mystery, but a lot of speculations are floating around, giving us clues about what to expect. The SUV will get a 1.5-litre diesel motor, which also powers the Nexon, with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AMT transmission options.

The SUV will get advanced technological features, including a 10.25-inch touchscreen system, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS for enhanced safety. The Sierra, with its blend of tradition and modernity, is poised to leave a lasting impression in the diesel SUV landscape.

5. Mahindra Thar 5-Door

One of the most anticipated models of the year, the 5-door Mahindra Thar, is confirmed for a mid-2024 launch. Featuring the same engine options as the 3-door 4WD model, the 5-door version is expected to offer both manual and automatic transmission options. The diesel engine will be the same 2.2-litre unit as the 3-door model, but likely tuned to offer more power.

Details reveal a bigger touchscreen infotainment system, likely a 10.25-inch unit, a fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, push-button start/stop, and a single-pane sunroof for its fixed metal roof. The 5-door Thar promises to redefine adventure with its robust performance and enhanced features.