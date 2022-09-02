5 New Compact SUVs Coming Over The Next 6 Months – Details

Compact SUVs are getting extremely popular in the Indian market and bring a majority of the sales volumes for most brands

Compact SUVs in India are getting extremely popular for their VFM pricing, feature-rich package, and striking looks. Many car manufacturers are currently working on a number of new compact SUVs and here is a list of the top 6 upcoming compact SUVs in India in the next 6 months.

1. Hyundai Venue N-Line

The new Hyundai Venue N-line will be launched in India on September 6, 2022. The Venue N-Line will be powered by the same 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine that will come mated to a DCT gearbox. The SUV will boast many mechanical and cosmetic updates that will help it attract buyers looking for a sportier version of the Venue.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

The XUV300 is known for its strong performance, sorted dynamics, and segment-leading safety levels. The brand will soon be launching the new XUV300 facelift with many new updates including a new turbocharged petrol engine. More details however are yet to be shared by the brand.

3. Maruti YTB Coupe SUV

The Maruti YTB Coupe SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and will be based on the Baleno hatchback. This new SUV will share its powertrain options with the Baleno and will boast features like a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, push-button start, and more. Maruti will soon be sharing more details about this new SUV.

4. Honda Compact SUV

Honda is said to be currently working on a new compact SUV for the Indian market. This new SUV will be utilising the same platform that underpins the Honda Amaze and will offer similar powertrain options. This new SUV is expected to make its debut in early 2023.

5. Toyota New Urban Cruiser

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza-based Toyota Urban Cruiser is also expected to make its debut this festive season and will be powered by the new 1.5L K15C smart hybrid petrol engine. This SUV will take on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, and other compact SUVs in India. The brand is yet to share the official launch date and starting price of the new Urban Cruiser SUV.