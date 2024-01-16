7 New Compact Cars Launching Soon – Mahindra To Toyota

The compact car segment will witness the arrival of three new hatchbacks and four new SUVs soon in India and here we have explained about them

The compact car space will welcome a slew of new offerings over the next few months from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and Citroen. Read on to know more:

1. Tata Punch EV:

On January 17, 2024 Tata will host the market launch of the Punch EV. The first model based on the acti.ev platform also boasts a frunk and is heavily inspired by the design of the recently facelifted Nexon EV both inside and out. It will be sold in two battery packs with the claimed range going just over 400 km.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift:

In February or March 2024, Mahindra will introduce the facelifted XUV300 in India. The exterior will be thoroughly updated while the interior will have many similarities to the updated XUV400 as it will be more premium and feature packed. A new automatic transmission could also make its way but no other mechanical changes are likely.

3. Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor:

The rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx will arrive in the coming months. It will have subtle exterior and interior updates to differentiate itself from its donor. The compact SUV coupe will be powered by a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.

4. Citroen C3 AT:

Citroen India is gearing up to launch the automatic version of the C3 Aircross midsize SUV in the coming weeks. The C3 AT is also in the pipeline and it will likely reach showrooms soon as well.

5. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

By the middle of this year, Mahindra is expected to bring in the electric version of the sub-four-metre XUV300 to compete directly with the base variants of the Tata Nexon EV. It could use the smaller 34.5 kWh battery pack found in the XUV400 and will have a lot in common with the upcoming XUV300 facelift.

6. Tata Altroz Facelift:

The midlife update for the Tata Altroz is said to be in the works with cosmetic updates inside and out, and new features will also be added to the lineup. It will likely be launched in the first half of this year.

7. New Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift takes evolutionary approach to design compared to the outgoing model and the cabin will be more upmarket courtesy of the inclusion of new technologies. It will be powered by a new 1.2L Z series mild hybrid petrol engine with MT and AT choices.