6 New Cars Launching In September 2019 In India Including S-Presso, Elantra Facelift

While our car market is going through a sales slump, 6 new cars launching in September 2019 in India

It’s a pretty well-known fact that the Indian auto industry, which has been among the fastest growing markets in the world, is currently experiencing the worst-ever sales slump in recent years. However, this hasn’t kept manufacturers from launching their new models.

In fact, the carmakers hope to revive their sales growth through the launch of new vehicles. In August, we saw some important car launches in the form of the Triber, XL6 and Grand i10 Nios. September, on the other hand, will see the launch of 6 new cars. Here are the details –

1. Maruti S-Presso

The Maruti S-Presso could be the most important new car launch of this year. While the country’s largest carmaker has been benefitting from the huge popularity of the Alto twins, it’s ready to play its next card in the small car market by launching the S-Presso, which will be a crossover-ish small car that should please the SUV-loving Indian car buyers with its high ground clearance and macho looks.

2. New Audi A6

The latest generation Audi A6 will finally enter India after months of spotting of test mules and launch-related speculations. The new-gen A6 is a substantial upgrade over the current model and looks all set to increase the heat on the BMW 5-Series and the Mercedes E-Class LWB. With the launch of the new A6 being slated to take place in mid-September, the outgoing model is currently on sale with discounts of up to Rs 12 lakh.

3. Hyundai Elantra facelift

With the tenth-gen Honda Civic successfully stealing the thunder away from the Hyundai Elantra, the Indian subsidiary of the popular South Korean carmaker now plans to revive the popularity of its D1-segmenter by launching a comprehensive facelift of the sedan. The updated model will have a sharper styling and many new features, all of which should make it a worthier rival of the latest Civic.

4. Volkswagen Polo facelift

Volkswagen India will launch an updated version of the Polo on September 4. The facelift will be aimed to keep the hatchback alive until the replacement comes around 2022. The next-gen India-spec polo will be based on the MQB-AO-IN, which will be a low-cost version of the MQB-AO architecture that underpins the latest-gen model.

5. Volkswagen Vento facelift

Like the Polo, even the Vento will receive a mild update on September 4. Much like what the company has planned for the Polo, even the Vento will receive a host of minor updates to freshen it up in the eyes of the car buyers.

Like the Polo, even the Vento will see a generation change in a couple of years with the arrival of the MQB-AO-IN platform. Until then, the current-gen model will have no option but to soldier on with the updates it’s about to get.

6. Renault Kwid facelift

So far, the Renault Kwid has been the only model to have left a sizeable dent in the popularity of the Alto twins. However, in recent times, the demand for this crossover-ish hatchback has suffered. The company will now bring in a major facelift for its entry-level model to help it find more customers.

The Kwid facelift will carry a thoroughly updated front fascia that will be inspired from the K-ZE concept (Kwid electric). The small car could even get some additional features to increase its overall appeal. The launch of the updated Kwid will take place just in time to reduce the potential damage from the introduction of the Maruti S-Presso.