6 New Cars Launching In April 2023 – Maruti, MG, Mahindra, Merc

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, MG Comet and Citroen C3 Aircross are waiting to arrive this month making it one of the packed months in 2023

In the month of April 2023, as many as six new cars are waiting to arrive in the domestic market and here we have listed all of them:

1. MG Comet:

MG India will likely launch its Comet two-door electric vehicle this month or in May 2023. It is based on Wuling Air EV sold abroad and will have a claimed driving range of over 300 km on a single charge. The MG Comet will be equipped with a 20-25 kWh battery pack and the interior will be packed with high-end equipment. The prices are expected to start from Rs. 10 lakh and it will target urban customers.

2. Maruti Suzuki Fronx:

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx debuted in January at the 16th edition of the Auto Expo. It will be launched this month in India and will be retailed exclusively through Nexa premium dealerships. The Fronx will derive power from a 1.2L petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine. It will be underpinned by the Heartect platform and has several commonalities with the Baleno.

3. Citroen C3 Aircross:

On April 27, 2023 Citroen will unveil the C3 Aircross ahead of its market launch. The midsize SUV will be based on the CMP platform and will be powered by a 1.2L turbocharged petrol engine. The architecture will also give rise to a seven-seater variant. The C3 Aircross will be heavily localised and it will boast a more premium features list compared to the C3 hatch.

4. Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance:

Scheduled to launch on April 11, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is the first ever plug-in hybrid model from the pair with an ev-only range of 12 km. The most powerful production vehicle from Mercedes-AMG uses a 639 hp capable 4.0L twin turbo V8 engine and a 204 hp electric motor to develop a combined output of 843 hp and more than 1400 Nm of torque. It can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 2.9 seconds before topping out at 316 kmph.

5. Lamborghini Urus S:

The Lamborghini Urus S will join the Urus Performante in the Italian marque’s lineup with a slightly different styling. It is powered by the same 4.0L V8 twin-turbo engine but in a different state of tune as it makes 666 hp. It is paired with an eight-speed AT.

6. New Mahindra Thar Base Variant:

Mahindra will more likely introduce a new entry-level variant for the Thar this month with lesser features compared to the AX (O). It will help attract more customers as a bare basic off-roader and will help in expanding the range of the SUV further.