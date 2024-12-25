6 New Adventure Bikes To Launch Soon In India – RE To KTM

Here’s a detailed overview of six upcoming off-road bikes, including ADVs, scramblers, and an enduro, set to launch in India in the early parts of 2025

India’s off-road motorcycle scene is on the verge of a transformation with numerous new entries set to enter the market. From rugged adventure bikes to agile scramblers and powerful enduros, major players like Royal Enfield, Triumph, Hero MotoCorp and KTM are all set to introduce game-changing models in the coming months. Here’s a closer look at the upcoming launches that will shake up the segment.

1. Royal Enfield Scram 440:

The Royal Enfield Scram 400 is set to debut in early 2025 as a replacement for the outgoing Scram 411. First showcased at the MotoVerse festival in Goa, the Scram 440 features a revised engine with a larger bore, offering improved power and torque compared to its predecessor. While several updates have been made, the overall design remains largely unchanged, retaining its familiar aesthetic appeal.

2. Triumph Scrambler 4T:

Triumph Motorcycles India recently launched a more budget-friendly version of the Speed 400, called the Speed T4. Following this, a similar variant based on the Scrambler 400X, expected to be named the Scrambler T4, is set to debut in the coming months. Positioned below the 400X, the T4 will offer a more competitive price by omitting certain features available on the 400X, making it a more affordable option.

3. Hero Xpulse 210:

Hero MotoCorp unveiled four new motorcycles at the EICMA 2024 show in Milan with the second-generation Xpulse 210 stealing the spotlight. This new model is set to replace the immensely popular Xpulse 200, offering upgraded features and performance while retaining the rugged appeal that made the original a favourite among off-road enthusiasts.

The Xpulse 210 will come at a slightly higher price point, as it features the same liquid-cooled engine found in the Karizma XMR along with upgraded equipment. With these enhancements, the new model will offer improved performance and more advanced features. The Xpulse 210 could be launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo next month.

4&5. New KTM 390 Adventure, 390 Enduro R & SMC R:

Reservations for the new KTM 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R have officially opened online. The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure receives several styling and mechanical upgrades over its predecessor, offering a refreshed look and enhanced features. Meanwhile, the 390 Enduro R is designed to be a more rugged, off-road-oriented machine, showcasing significant changes to cater to hardcore adventure riders. The dual sport 390 SMC R has also been caught testing.