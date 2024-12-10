6 New Adventure Bikes Launching Within The Next 6 Months

He we explore 6 eagerly awaited adventure bikes that are expecred to launch in India within the next six months

India’s adventure touring segment is all pumped for intense competition within the next six months with as many as six models gearing up for launch. This preview covers both confirmed and speculated models from top brands like Hero MotoCorp, KTM, TVS, BMW, and Royal Enfield aiming to strengthen their presence across diverse price brackets:

1. Hero Xpulse 210:

Hero MotoCorp unveiled the second-generation Xpulse at EICMA 2024, powered by the liquid-cooled 210 cc engine sourced from the Karizma XMR. The updated model comes with a refreshed design and more features, boosting its appeal. It is expected to carry a higher price tag than its predecessor.

2. Royal Enfield Himalayan Rally:

Royal Enfield showcased two electric concepts at EICMA 2024: the Flying Flea C6 and the updated Himalayan Electric 2.0. Building on last year’s prototype, the Himalayan Electric 2.0 is expected to hit the market after the C6. Additionally, the brand is developing a Rally version of the Himalayan 450, set for launch next year with a host of changes.

Also Read: Royal Enfield To Launch 3 New Bikes In Early January 2025

3. TVS 300 cc Adv:

TVS Motor Company is reportedly gearing up to launch a new adventure touring motorcycle by mid-next year. The bike, currently in the final stages of development, will be powered by a newly engineered 300 cc engine paired with a six-speed gearbox. It is expected to embrace a rugged design with adventure-focused features such as a tall windscreen, a prominent front beak, long-travel suspension, and wire-spoked wheels.

4. BMW F 450 GS:

The BMW F 450 GS adventure bike is expected to make its debut in India around mid-2025. Currently under development, the motorcycle was recently showcased as a concept at EICMA and it will feature a brand new twin engine. The overall design is heavily inspired by its bigger adventure siblings.

Also Read: New Royal Enfield Scram 440 To Launch In The Coming Months – Key Info

5&6. KTM 390 Adventure & Enduro R:

KTM India officially unveiled the new generation 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro R at the India Bike Week in Goa. These motorcycles first broke cover globally at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, in early November 2024. The Austrian brand has announced that pre-bookings for both models have commenced online. The Enduro R is more off-road focussed than the regular 390 Adv and both boast plenty of changes.