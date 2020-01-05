Next year’s Auto Expo, which will be held in the first-half of February, will mark the debut of at least 6 new Maruti cars that look all set to take the market by a storm

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) has been the largest-selling carmaker volume for a pretty long time now. The manufacturer not only has a wide range of products but even enjoys a numero uno status in most segments.

Its models, like the Dzire and Baleno, have been huge block-busters, while the Alto twins have been the bread-and-butter products for a pretty long time now. At the next Auto Expo, which will be held in February next year, the company will bring in 7 new models that look ready to leave a lasting impression on the car buyers.

1. Maruti Brezza facelift

Perhaps the most important new product from Maruti at Auto Expo 2020 will be the Maruti Brezza facelift. The mid-cycle makeover for the country’s largest-selling hatchback will bring in a handful of styling changes along with a 1.5-litre petrol unit from the Ciaz. This engine will be available with a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options and will come mated to the SHVS mild hybrid system.

2. Maruti Ignis facelift

Another new model that will debut at the Auto Expo 2020 will be the updated version of the Ignis cross-hatchback. The refreshed model will feature a new set of bumpers and an S-Presso-like upper front grille. It will also receive the BS6-compliant version of the 1.2-litre four-cylinder engine it is currently equipped with. 5-speed manual and AMT units will continue to be on offer.

3. 7-seater SUV Concept

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will even showcase a 7-seater three-row SUV concept at the upcoming motor show. The design study will be a pre-cursor to a mid-size SUV that could launch by 2021.

The new model might be a close relative of the Vitara SUV sold abroad and it will be powered by both petrol and diesel engines. A five-seater version will be also developed in conjunction with Toyota. The seven-seater SUV, on the other hand, will rival models like the MG Hector, three-row Jeep Compass, next-gen Mahindra XUV500 and Tata Gravitas.

4. Maruti S-Cross Petrol

Maruti Suzuki will also bring in an updated version of the Maruti S-Cross. The upcoming model will likely have some styling updates along with the same 1.5-litre K-series engine that will power the updated version of the Vitara Brezza. The S-Cross hasn’t been a huge sales success and Maruti would be hoping that these updates would give the popularity of the crossover the much needed push.

5. Maruti Wagon R for NEXA

Auto Expo 2020 could also become a launch platform for the rumoured re-badged Wagon R that will be sold through the NEXA premium retail network. Expected to be sold as the XL5, the new model could have a more robust styling with some SUV-inspired design cues. Even the interior would be made to look a tad more premium, while the new model would be on sale only with the bigger 1.2-litre engine option. The Wagon R for NEXA will help the company’s more upmarket sales network find more customers.

6. Maruti EV Concept

While it’s true that Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has been testing an EV based on the JDM-spec Suzuki Wagon R for over a year now, the actual product would be pretty different. The Wagon R EV test mules are being used only for the validation of the EV powertrain in Indian conditions and the actual model would not use the JDM-spec bodyshell.

Instead, Maruti will offer a car that will be tailor-made to suit the Indian usage conditions. The first-ever all-electric model from the country’s largest carmaker will go on to rival the likes of Tata Tiago EV and could give the company a head start in the affordable electric car segment.