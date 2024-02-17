6 Highly Anticipated New SUV Launches This Year In India

The Indian automotive market will witness the launch of some highly anticipated new SUVs this year including Thar 5-Door, Creta EV and Tata Curvv

The ever-increasing SUV market share is attracting new players in the Indian market. Keeping up with this demand, car manufacturers are actively working to diversify their portfolio in both electric vehicle and ICE segments. The year 2024 will witness the launch of some very popular and highly anticipated SUVs. So, let’s have a look at the top upcoming SUVs this year.

1. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

Expected to go by the name Thar Armada, the SUV will be launched in the second half of 2024. The leaked spy images suggest that the Thar 5-Door will get slight changes in design such as a new front grille, LED headlamps, new 19-inch alloy wheels, redesigned tail lamps and more. Inside the cabin, a new steering wheel, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, front and rear armrests, an electric sunroof and push-button start will be a part of the package. Based on the Scorpio N’s platform, the off-road SUV will be powered by the familiar turbo diesel and turbo-petrol engines. As per the products, the production of the Thar 5-Door will start in June.

2. Maruti Suzuki eVX:

Maruti Suzuki eVX will be launched in the Indian market by the end of 2024. The company’s first EV has already been spied testing a few times in the country. The electric SUV will be underpinned by a brand new born-electric skateboard platform. In terms of dimensions, the production-spec vehicle will measure 4.3 meters in length with a wheelbase of 2700mm. As per the details revealed by the company, the EV will be available in two battery pack options i.e. a 48 kWh unit with a claimed range of around 400 kilometres and a larger 60 kWh battery delivering 550 kilometres on a single charge.

3. Tata Harrier EV:

Recently showcased at the 2024 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its concept form, the Harrier EV is expected to debut in India around the festive season of 2024. The electric SUV will be based on the heavily modified electric-specific version of the OMEGA-Arc platform. Expected to sport a battery pack of around 60 kWh, the electrified Harrier is expected to deliver a claimed range of around 500 kilometres. The design will be inspired by the Harrier facelift and will have some electric-specific touches. It will also get a dual-motor AWD setup.

4. Hyundai Creta EV:

Hyundai’s first mass-market electric car for the Indian market, the Creta EV is currently in the testing phase. As of now, the Korean carmaker has only introduced electric vehicles targeted at the premium segment i.e. Kona EV and IONIQ 5. If some media reports are to be believed, the electrified Creta will debut by the end of 2024 with the launch expected in early 2025. In terms of the powertrain, it will use a 45 kWh battery pack with the power output rated at 138 bhp and 255 Nm of peak torque. The design will be familiar to the conventionally powered Creta Facelift, although with some EV-specific touches.

5. Tata Curvv:

Recently showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the final production version of the Tata Curvv will soon see the light of the day. Expected to debut around mid-2024, its EV guise will be followed by the launch of the conventionally powered Curvv. While the interiors are under wraps, we got a good glimpse of its exterior design which includes a familiar front fascia, flush door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sloping roofline. It will be powered by the familiar 1.5-litre turbo diesel engine from the Nexon along with the new 1.2-litre tGDi petrol engine.

6. Mahindra XUV.e8:

Based on the brand’s born-electric INGLO platform, the Mahindra XUV.e8 is expected to be launched in India by the end of 2024. The electrified version of XUV700 will draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack, producing a power output in the range of 227-345 bhp. It will be available in both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations using a single and dual motor setup, respectively. In terms of dimensions, it will be marginally larger as compared to the XUV700. The near-production test mule of the XUV.e8 has been spotted a few times in India, thereby partially revealing the design which includes a new set of vertically stacked LED headlamps, full-width LED DRL, a new design for alloy wheels and more.