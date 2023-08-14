6 Confirmed New Car Launches Within The Next Few Weeks

Five all-new SUVs and one new MPV will be launched before the end of next month in India and here we have brought you all the key details

1. Audi Q8 e-tron:

The flagship Audi Q8 e-tron is nothing but the facelifted e-tron sold previously and it will be sold in SUV and sportback body styles. It will have a claimed range of up to 600 km on a single charge and will come with features such as air suspension, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-zone climate control, a 360-degree camera system and so on. The bookings are open ahead of the official launch on August 18.

2. Volvo C40 Recharge:

On September 4, 2023 Volvo will launch the C40 Recharge in Mumbai. Unveiled a couple of months ago in India, it boasts a coupe-like roofline and has a lot in common with the XC40 Recharge. It will be equipped with twin electric motors capable of 402 bhp and 660 Nm. It has a claimed range of 530 km.

3. Honda Elevate:

The Honda Elevate’s price announcement is scheduled for September. The five-seater is based on the same architecture as the fifth-gen City and uses the familiar 1.5L NA four-cylinder petrol engine, producing a maximum power output of 121 PS and 145 Nm. It will be linked with a six-speed MT or a CVT. Expect the prices to be around Rs. 11-18 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be retailed in five- and seven-seater configurations in a fully-loaded Max avatar. The midsize SUV will derive power from a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm. The powertrain will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It could carry an aggressive price range.

5. Tata Nexon Facelift:

Tata Motors has already confirmed launching the facelifted Nexon soon in India. To likely go on sale next month, the updated compact SUV will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior taking inspiration from the Curvv concept while the interior will be more modern compared to the outgoing model with the presence of a larger touchscreen, touch-based HVAC controls, two-spoke steering wheel with illuminated logo, six airbags, sunroof, etc. It will come with a new 1.2L DI petrol engine, mated to a six-speed MT or a DCT.

6. Toyota Rumion:

The Toyota Rumion is the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it will be launched in the coming weeks. The seven-seater MPV will be available in three variants namely S, G and V and it will be powered by the same 1.5L four-cylinder K15C mild hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT. A CNG variant will also be offered.