6 Confirmed Maruti Cars Launching In India By 2027 – Details

Maruti Suzuki will launch 6 all-new cars in the Indian market by 2030. The next five years will see the country’s biggest automaker introduce a plethora of brand new models across various segments such as hatchback, MPV and SUV. In addition, it will also present the new-generation versions of its several cars such as Ertiga, Fronx, XL6 and Grand Vitara. The report further reveals that new Maruti cars coming in the next five years will be offered in multiple fuel trims such as petrol, CNG, hybrid and electric.

1. Maruti e-Vitara electric SUV

Having unveiled its first-ever EV in India recently at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in the form of the e-Vitara, it will start the sales of the e-SUV from March with price announcement taking place around the same time. Maruti e-Vitara will rival Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE 6 in India.

2. Maruti Grand Vitara 7-Seater (Maruti Y17)

In the second half of this year, Maruti Suzuki will launch its biggest and most premium vehicle till date in India, which is the three-row, seven-seater Grand Vitara. Internally codenamed as Maruti Y17, it has already been spotted on the Indian roads and sources have stated that it will have a longer wheelbase and rear overhang to accommodate the extra space for third row of seating.

The design will be borrowed from the e-Vitara with almost identical features. Maruti’s flagship SUV will rival Mahindra XUV 7OO, Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari in our market when it launches during the festive season later this year.

3. Maruti Electric MPV (Maruti YMC)

In 2026, the brand will introduce an all-electric MPV to challenge the Kia Carens EV, which is expected to launch by Sep 2025 in India. The electric MPV will be based on the YMC platform of the e-Vitara SUV while sharing a lot of other elements such as interior cabin, battery and electric motor. Details are scarce at the moment but a lot more is expected to come out in the next few months.

4. Tata Punch Rival (Maruti Y43)

Codenamed as Y43 internally, Maruti’s rival to Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter will launch in the second half of 2026. It will be the brand’s entry-level SUV in India below the Brezza, Jimny, Vitara and Grand Vitara 7-seater. Just so you know, Tata Punch ended Maruti’s legacy of 40+ years by becoming India’s highest-selling car in 2024 with over 2 lakh units retailed. Hence, the company is keen to introduce a model in this segment in an attempt to regain its lost glory.

5. Renault Triber Rival (Maruti YDB)

Maruti Suzuki will launch an all-new MPV which will be positioned below the Ertiga to rival Renault Triber. Being internally codenamed as Maruti YDB, it will be based on the Suzuki Solio as it launches in the first half of 2027. Some reports claim that it is likely to be christened as Maruti Spacia which is already sold in the Japanese market. The India-bound model could be an extended version of the Japan-spec MPV sans the sliding doors. Maruti YDB will have a three-row seating configuration to accommodate seven occupants.

6. Maruti Small EV Hatchback (Maruti Y2V)

Maruti Suzuki is designing and developing a low-cost EV for the mass market in India. Based on the eWX concept which was unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show 2024, it will go on sale in the second half of 2027 to rival MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV. It will be heavily localised to achieve an aggressive starting price of Rs 6-7 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti Y2V could be equipped with a 35 kWh battery pack for a driving range of 300+ km on a single charge.