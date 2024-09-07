6 Cars With Massive Discounts This Month In India: Up To 14 Lakh

In September 2024, various automakers are offering substantial discounts on Cars like the Toyota Hilux, Jeep Grand Cherokee and MG Gloster

September 2024 is shaping up to be an exceptional month for automotive sales. Major automakers, such as Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, MG Motor, Jeep and Volkswagen are offering substantial discounts on their popular models. Here, we have listed 6 cars available with huge discounts of up to Rs 14 lakh that you won’t want to miss. Read on to discover these deals.

1. Toyota Hilux

This month, the Toyota Hilux gets maximum discounts of up to Rs 14 lakh, depending on the variant and stock. Customers can grab these discounts at select Toyota dealerships, varying from city to city. Hence, it is advisable to contact your nearest dealership to know the exact discount figures.

2. Jeep Grand Cherokee

In September 2024, customers can enjoy a cash discount of Rs 12 lakh on the Jeep Grand Cherokee as well as gain access to the Jeep Wave Exclusive Ownership Program. The offer is valid till September 30, 2024. To know more details, contact your nearest Jeep dealership.

3. Toyota Camry

In September 2024, the Toyota Camry is also available with massive benefits. Customers can avail of a cash discount of Rs 7 lakh on the Toyota Camry till September 30, 2024. However, discounts May vary from city to city, depending on the stock. To know the exact discount figures, visit your nearest Toyota dealership.

4. MG Gloster

Customers can avail of big discounts of Rs. 6 lakh on the existing Gloster SUV in September 2024. The offer includes a cash discount, corporate discount and exchange offer. For more details, interested buyers can reach out to their nearest MG dealership.

5. Volkswagen Taigun

The MY23 Volkswagen Taigun 1.5-litre GT variants get maximum benefits of Rs 3.07 lakh, depending on the variant and dealership. On the other hand, the 2024 Taigun 1.0-litre variant is offered with discounts of Rs 60,000 – Rs 1.25 lakh. This offer is valid till September 30, 2024.

6. Maruti Suzuki Jimny

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny is now available with discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh. The Alpha and Zeta variants get benefits of Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 1.95 lakh, respectively. Competing against the likes of the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha, this off-road SUV stands out as a niche offering from the brand.