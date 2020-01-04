6 Upcoming Cars Under 6 Lakh In 2020 – Maruti XL5 To Tata H2X

Here is a list of 6 cars set to be launched in the price segment of Rs 6 lakh in the country this year

Hatchbacks continue to dominate the Indian passenger vehicle market, and even though the general shift of the market continues to incline towards SUVs, there’s no denying the fact that hatchbacks have always been the heart and soul of the Indian automobile market.

We have compiled a list of 5 of the upcoming hatchbacks in the market this year, under a price of Rs 6 lakh.

1. Next-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Maruti Suzuki launched the Celerio back in 2014, and the competition has definitely risen since then. The car received one facelift in 2017, but is all set to receive an all-new generation model this year.

The next-gen Celerio has been internally codenamed YNC, and will likely be launched by the end of this year. Much to everyone’s surprise, the upcoming Celerio is expected to get the same BS6-compliant 1.2-litre four-cylinder K12 petrol engine as the Wagon R that puts out 82 hp of peak power and 113 Nm peak torque. Just like the current model on sale, the 2020 Celerio will also be offered with a 5-speed manual with optional AMT transmission.

2. Tata H2X

The H2X was earlier known as the Hornbill, and the crossover concept was a part of the Tata stall at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The production-ready version will owe its design to Tata’s latest Impact 2.0 design philosophy, and will put up against the likes of the recently launched Maruti Suzuki Ignis, and the Mahindra KUV100.

The crossover hatchback will be the based on the carmaker’s ALFA ARC modular platform, and will be positioned between the Tiago and the upcoming premium hatch Altroz in Tata Motors’ lineup.

3. 2020 Maruti Ignis (facelift)

Another model that will make its local debut at the Auto Expo 2020 is the 2020 Maruti Ignis facelift. The mid-cycle makeover for the company’s cross-hatch was recently revealed in leaked images that surfaced the internet. Going by the pics, the updated Ignis will feature minor cosmetic updates that will aim to spruce up the exterior appeal of the vehicle.

The styling updates for the 2020 Maruti Ignis facelift would include a new set of bumpers and a new upper grille that will be in line with the one seen on the S-Presso.

Along with this, the India-spec model will carry a BSVI-compliant version of the 1.2-litre K-series engine that powers the current model. In its current state, this motor offers 83 PS and 113 Nm. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and AMT units.

4. Tata Tiago facelift

The Tiago is currently the most affordable Tata car one can have in the country, and the car has successfully made a name for itself because of its peppy engine, spacious cabin and its extensive feature list.

Tata is working on a mid-life update for the Tiago hatch, which will get few cosmetic upgrades, as well as a few new features. The Tiago facelift was spied previously with an Altroz-inspired front fascia, and a new set of alloy wheels.

The Indian manufacturer will continue to offer the car with the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns out 84 hp power and 114 Nm torque, albeit in a BS6-compliant state. However, the current 1.05-litre diesel engine rated at 69 hp/140 Nm, will be phased out once the BS6 norms come into action on April 1 next year.

5. Nexa Wagon R (XL5)

A premium version of the Wagon R is apparently on the cards for Maruti Suzuki, and was spotted testing on the roads last year with heavy camouflage. The car will be retailed through MSIL’s premium ‘Nexa’ dealerships and will be what the XL6 is to the Ertiga MPV.

The premium version of the Wagon R will likely come equipped with LED tail lamps, projector setup for the headlamps, LED DRLs on the outside. Inside the cabin, we expect the car to get an automatic climate control along with a few additional features over the regular Wagon R to set itself apart.

The Wagon R is priced between Rs 4.42 lakh to Rs 5.91 lakh (ex-showroom), but its Nexa iteration will be offered at a slight premium.

6. Santro facelift

As reported by us last week, a mid-life refresh for the Santro is in the pipeline, and Hyundai will likely be launching the facelifted car later this year. As compared to the current-gen Santro, the car will likely get a new larger grille and redesigned bumpers, apart from other cosmetic changes.

The Santro facelift will retain the current model’s 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 68 hp power and 99 Nm torque, and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or an AMT.