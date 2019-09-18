6 Cars Launching Before Diwali 2019 – Tata Tiago, Kwid Facelift To Altroz

The Indian automobile market is currently going through a slowdown. However, due to the festive season, many cars are lined-up to be launched in the market

The festive season in India is a gala time in the automobile market. Most of the prospective customers plan their purchase in a way that they get the delivery during the auspicious festive season. In the past few years, automobile manufacturers are launching new cars in the Indian market around the festive season, which is further fuelling the sales during this period.

Even though the new car market is facing one of the worst slowdowns in history, many new car launches will take place during this period of time. Here are six cars that will be launched in India around Diwali.

1. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The S-Presso will be Maruti Suzuki’s newest product in the Indian market. The all-new car is based on the Future-S Concept, which was showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in India. The all-new S-Presso will be based on the HEARTECT platform and gets an SUV-inspired design. It will be offered in four variants and will come powered by the BS6 compliant 1.0-litre petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki will target the youths with the all-new S-Presso in the Indian market, and even the cabin will have a funky and youthful look. It will also get an AMT automatic transmission. The car will be positioned between the Alto and the WagonR in the Indian market.

2. Hyundai Elantra Facelift

Hyundai will launch the Elantra facelift in the Indian market in the coming days. The new sedan will take on the all-new Honda Civic and will offer a new design. It gets a sharp new cascading grille and angular headlamps that make it look very aggressive.

There are several other changes to the exterior, including the bumpers and tail lamps. The car will come powered only by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that also powers the current model. It gets a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, and the customers can go for a torque convertor too. Initially, the Elantra may not offer a diesel engine option in the Indian market.

3. Maruti Suzuki XL5 (premium WagonR)

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the XL6, which is based on the Ertiga in the Indian market. Recently, a more premium version of the WagonR was caught testing, which is likely to be sold through the more premium – Nexa dealership network of the brand.

The name of the car has not been revealed, but it is expected to be called XL5 or Stingray. The spy pictures of the vehicle show that it will get blacked-out 15″ alloy wheels from Ignis. Also, changes like a new grille and body cladding all around can be expected too. The engine options will remain the same.

4. Renault Kwid Facelift

One of the most successful car from Renault in India – the Kwid has been around for a long time in the market without any significant changes. Soon, Renault will launch the facelifted version of the Kwid, and it is likely to get heavily inspired by the Chinese version of the Kwid EV (KZ-E).

The facelifted Kwid may get a new grille, new split headlamps and other such changes. Even the cabin will get updated with many new features. The new facelifted Kwid will also get structural changes to meet the BNVSAP safety norms. Furthermore, Renault may introduce BS6 compliant engine.

5. Tata Altroz

Tata is working on their first-ever premium hatchback, and it has been spied multiple times testing on the Indian roads. The all-new Altroz will be launched in the coming weeks, and it will take on the likes of Hyundai Elite i20 in the Indian market.

The car is expected to get only a diesel engine option initially just like the Harrier, but a petrol engine option will be added to it in the coming times. The cabin will be heavily inspired by the Harrier too. It will get a hybrid digital-analogue instrument cluster and a floating type infotainment screen in place.

6. Tata Tiago Facelift

Tata will launch a facelifted version of the Tiago in the Indian market with significant changes to the front-end and the cabin of the car. The facelifted Tiago will get features like a fully-digital instrument cluster. While the exterior will get a newly designed grille and headlamps. Even the bumper will be slightly updated to offer a refreshed look.