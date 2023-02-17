6 Best-Selling Cars To Get Huge Updates – Maruti, Hyundai, Honda

Maruti Suzuki, Honda, Hyundai, Mahindra and Tata are preparing to give big updates to their already best-selling models in India

To sustain momentum and in response to the growing competition, car manufacturers are bringing in regular updates to their already best-selling models. Here we have six of the highest selling cars in their respective segments that are waiting to get an upgrade:

1. 5-Door Mahindra Thar:

The five-door Mahindra Thar will have a longer wheelbase than the existing model and it will be offered in multiple seating layouts and perhaps in RWD configuration as well. Its global debut could be hosted later this year before entering showrooms in early 2024. It will take on Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the forthcoming five-door Force Gurkha.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The midsize SUV segment leader Hyundai Creta will receive a big upgrade next year as it will stick by the Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy. It is already available on sale in the international markets and will reach India with a brand new front fascia and an updated rear. The interior will also come with new features and technologies including ADAS.

3. 2023 Honda City Facelift:

Although minor compared to other models featured here, the 2023 Honda City marks the first update for the fifth generation midsize sedan since its debut a few years ago and it will be launched next month. Besides the apparent cosmetic tweaks, the strong hybrid lineup will be expanded to reduce the price gap between regular petrol and e:HEV versions.

4. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The Nexon is currently the best-selling SUV in the country and it will be subjected to a big revisions sometime next year judging by the spy images. It appears to have taken design inspiration from the near-production Curvv showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as it will have thoroughly different front and rear while retaining the coupe-like roofline. The interior will also gain new features and perhaps a larger touchscreen.

5. New-Gen Maruti Dzire:

The third generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire will hit the market in 2024 and it will get a completely redesigned exterior. It will be powered by an all-new 1.2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine as its hatchback sibling.

6. New-Gen Maruti Swift:

The new generation Swift has already been spotted testing multiple times on foreign soil with evolutionary cosmetic revisions and it will more likely launch in India in the first half of next year. It will share the features list and powertrain options with the new-gen Dzire as the claimed fuel economy will be around 35-40 kmpl.