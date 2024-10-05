6 All-New Family MPVs To Wait For India – Maruti To Kia

Here is a detailed preview of the six brand new family-based MPVs that are expected to launch in India in the coming years

India’s MPV segment is set for notable expansion with multiple new models on the horizon. Automakers are preparing to launch a range of vehicles, including both ICE models and electric MPVs, catering to shifting consumer preferences for versatile, spacious and eco-friendly options. These upcoming releases will provide families with a wider variety of choices, driving further growth in the MPV market. Here is a detailed preview of the six upcoming MPVs:

1. Kia Carens Facelift:

The upcoming Kia Carens facelift is set to feature several design updates, as indicated by recent spy shots. These include new LED headlamps connected by a light bar, a refreshed grille with updated inserts, redesigned alloy wheels, and revamped bumpers. At the rear, the tail lamps will take inspiration from the latest Sonet and Seltos models. Although the equipment list will be upgraded, no major mechanical changes are likely.

2. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is developing an electric vehicle for the Indian market, likely based on the Carens platform. Targeted at family buyers, this EV is projected to launch by late 2025 or early 2026. It is expected to deliver a driving range of 450 to 500 km on a single charge, positioning it as a strong contender in the growing EV segment.

3. BYD eMax 7:

The BYD eMax 7 was recently revealed at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) as the M6. It is essentially the facelifted e6 and its bookings have commenced in India ahead of the official launch next week. It gets updated headlamps featuring new LED lighting and new DRLs along with other visual revisions. The cabin will also feature notable changes.

4&5. Maruti Suzuki & Toyota Compact MPVs:

Reports suggest that Maruti Suzuki is developing a compact MPV, codenamed YDB, which will be positioned below the Ertiga in their lineup. This new model is expected to compete with the Renault Triber. Drawing inspiration from the Japan-based Spacia, the YDB will likely feature cost-saving measures to maintain competitive pricing, making it an appealing option for budget-conscious family buyers. It will spawn a Toyota sibling as well.

6. New Nissan MPV:

Nissan will significantly expand its product portfolio over the next three years, with a compact MPV among the rumoured additions. This new model could share the same platform as the Renault Triber and is expected to be priced competitively. It may also feature a similar powertrain lineup, though official details are yet to be confirmed.