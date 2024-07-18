6 All-New Electric SUVs Launching Soon From Popular Carmakers

We present an overview of six new electric SUVs here set to be launched soon by prominent carmakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra

The top four manufacturers in the Indian automotive industry – Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Mahindra – are gearing up to launch new cars soon. This will significantly intensify activity in the electric SUV segment in India and here we have brought you all the main info:

1. Mahindra XUV.e8 & XUV 3XO EV:

The Mahindra XUV.e8 will more likely be launched in late 2024 or early 2025. It will be the first model built on the INGLO platform, sharing several features with the ICE XUV700 inside and out. Upon arrival, it will be slotted as Mahindra’s flagship offering. Reports indicate that the electric version of the XUV 3XO is also bound for late 2024 and it will have several commonalities with the XUV 400.

2. Tata Curvv EV & Harrier EV:

The electric variant of the Tata Curvv is scheduled for launch next month and it will be unveiled tomorrow. It will feature a range of over 500 km on a single charge. Before the closure of this FY, the homegrown manufacturer will also introduce the Harrier EV, which will be available in both single and dual electric motor configurations.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

The Creta EV, having undergone extensive testing both in India and abroad, is set to launch in early 2025. It is expected to utilise the electric motor from the base-spec Kona Electric and incorporate several design elements from the recently facelifted Creta. This midsize electric SUV is expected to offer a range of over 450 km.

4. New Maruti Suzuki eVX:

The Maruti Suzuki eVX is expected to arrive in India by mid-2025, with a Toyota counterpart following in the second half of the year. The eVX will feature a 60 kWh battery, potentially offering a range of over 550 km on a single charge. It was first showcased as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo and will herald a brand new design philosophy. The interior will be loaded with features such as ADAS, a large touchscreen, a new steering wheel, a digital cluster, etc.