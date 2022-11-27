6/7-Seater CNG Family Cars In India You Should Check Out

While more than 20 CNG cars are on sale in the country right now, only a few options are available for those looking for a practical and comfortable CNG car in India

CNG cars are appreciated for their higher fuel efficiency and cheaper runnings cost and a number of brands are currently offering affordable and VFM offerings in their CNG portfolio. While most of the CNG cars in the country offer a great package for anyone looking for a compact commuter, there is a rising demand for family CNG cars in India. The buyers however only have two options in the 6/7-seater CNG car segment – Ertiga CNG and the XL6 CNG.

1. Maruti Ertiga CNG

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is one of the most practical and comfortable MPVs in the market under Rs 15 lakh and offers a feature-rich and spacious cabin. The Ertiga CNG is powered by a 1.5L DualJet petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm respectively in the CNG mode.

For those wondering, the claimed fuel economy figures stand at 26.11 km/kg. The Maruti Ertiga CNG price in India starts from Rs 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base VXi variant while the ZXi CNG version is priced at Rs 11.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

2. Martui XL6 CNG

The Maruti XL6 is essentially a more premium version of the Ertiga in the Indian market and is offered with an extremely comfortable 6-seater cabin. It not only boasts a long list of features but also gets many visual updates that give it an upmarket look when compared to the standard versions of the Ertiga.

The recently launched XL6 CNG thus is a great choice for anyone looking for a comfortable and premium CNG family car. The XL6 CNG shares its engine with the Ertiga CNG and is also available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The claimed fuel economy is however slightly better and stands at 26.32 km/kg. Available only in an entry-level Zeta variant, the Maruti XL6 CNG is priced at Rs 12.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).