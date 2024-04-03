6.42 Lakh+ Maruti Suzuki UVs Sold In FY24 With 75% Growth

The arrival of models such as Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny has helped in increasing Maruti Suzuki UV sales further in FY24

In the fiscal year 2023-24, the Indo-Japanese manufacturer achieved UV sales of 6,42,296 units, solidifying its position as the leader in the segment. During the period between April 2022 and March 2023, Maruti Suzuki recorded a total of 3,66,129 units with its UVs. Thus, in comparison, a massive YoY growth of 75.42 per cent was posted.

The largest carmaker in the country’s persistence has indeed paid off as the arrival of new models such as the Fronx, Grand Vitara and Jimny has helped in increasing its sales volumes further. The brand registered its highest-ever total sales of 2,135,323 units last FY. The total sales included the highest-ever domestic sales of 17,93,644 units and the highest-ever export tally of 2,83,067 units.

Furthermore, Maruti Suzuki has reached a significant milestone with cumulative production surpassing 3 crore units. This achievement includes production activities at the manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar in Haryana and Hansalpur in Gujarat.

Maruti Suzuki’s Indian operations have notably become the fastest among all Suzuki production bases to achieve this milestone, accomplishing it in just 40 years and 4 months since the start of production in December 1983. Maruti Suzuki’s Haryana facilities have contributed over 2.68 crore vehicles to this milestone, while Suzuki Motor Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of MSIL, has uniquely manufactured more than 32 lakh vehicles.

The M800, an iconic vehicle that catalyzed a mobility revolution in the country, stands out as a unique contributor to this milestone with over 29 lakh units produced. Additionally, a roster of successful models including the Alto 800, Alto K10, Swift, Wagon R, Dzire, Omni, Baleno, Eeco, Brezza, and Ertiga have collectively bolstered Maruti Suzuki’s achievement.

Maruti Suzuki started exporting cars in 1987 and today the local arm contributes nearly 40 per cent of the total vehicle exports from the country. India is currently the world’s third-largest PV market and is determined to grow stronger in the coming years. MSIL plans to invest further and increase its annual production capacity to 4 million units by FY 2030-31 as ten more new cars are planned. It is working towards setting up two new green field manufacturing plants of one million capacity each at Kharkhoda-Haryana and Gujarat.