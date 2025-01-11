55 Upcoming Cars In 2025 In India Detailed – Big Launches Happening!

In the video linked below, we have explained about the 55 upcoming cars across different segments in the 2025 calendar year

The domestic auto market will witness the launch of a number of new passenger vehicles this calendar year and the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, scheduled to commence next week, will act as a centre stage for product showcases and price announcements. Every top player in the game will make their presence felt by unveiling new vehicles, technologies and future plans.

If the last few years are anything to go by, the SUV segment across different price brackets will dominate the proceedings. The BMGE 2025 has already been confirmed to host the local public debut of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Hyundai Creta EV and plenty more. In the video linked below, we have explained about the 55 new cars that are set to be launched in India in 2025.

Maruti Suzuki will not only bring in the e Vitara but the three-row version of the Grand Vitara is also under development. As for Hyundai, the Creta Electric will boast a range of up to 473 km on a single charge and it will lock horns with the e Vitara and the upcoming Tata Harrier EV which is scheduled to go on sale before the end of this FY.

Also Read: MG Confirms To Showcase 4 New Cars At BMGE 2025 – All Details

India’s top four carmakers recorded their best-ever yearly volume sales in 2024 and to capitalise on the momentum, they will go hard on the trending categories like the compact and midsize SUV segments. Mahindra will introduce the XUV 3XO EV in the coming months too and it could be showcased at the BMGE 2025 but no official confirmation has been made yet.

As for Kia, the facelifted EV6 crossover will be present alongside the Syros compact SUV at the event while the updated Carens and the brand’s first electric RV are also in the works ahead of their market launch through this calendar year. The e Vitara’s siblings, the Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and the three-row Hyryder will also arrive in 2025.

Also Read: 10 Confirmed Car Launches At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

JSW MG has confirmed to showcase four new cars at the expo while BYD and Vinfast will also look to make a strong impact by lifting the cloaks off new cars ahead of their market launch. Luxury carmakers like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus and BMW are also bracing to unleash new models this CY.