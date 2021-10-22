5,000 Units Of MG Astor Sold Out Within 20 Minutes In India

MG Astor bookings for 2022 have opened as the first lot of 5,000 units assigned for 2021 has been sold out in a matter of minutes

MG Motor India has today announced that the first batch of 5,000 units of the newly launched Astor midsize SUV has been sold out. The reservations had commenced today and within 20 minutes, the first batch assigned for 2021 has been booked by interested customers underlining the popularity of the five-seater SUV.

The MG Astor is one of the latest SUVs to enter the highly competitive midsize SUV space and it rivals directly against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster and the recently entered Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. It is positioned below the Hector in the brand’s domestic portfolio and has an overall length of 4.3 metres to take the fight directly to similar-sized rivals.

The deliveries of the MG Astor will be completed by the end of December 2021 with the first lot expected to be rolled out of the production lines in Halol, Gujarat on November 1. The Astor can be booked for 2022 through the company’s authorised dealerships prevailing across the country or online. Part of the good initial reception could be due to the aggressive price range it carries.

The MG Astor has a starting price of Rs. 9.78 lakh for the entry-level variant and is feature-packed to say the least and it foes all the way up to Rs. Rs. 16.78 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the top-end model when it was launched earlier this month. Sold across Style, Super, Smart, Sharp and Savvy trim levels, the ZS facelift based Astor has gained ADAS package in the Sharp grade as well recently.

Thus, it forms a new Savvy trim with prices ranging from Rs. 15.78 lakh to Rs. 17.38 lakh (ex-showroom) – available only in AT versions (Rs. 90,000 extra in the 1.5-litre petrol CVT variant when Sangria Red interior is chosen and Rs. 60,000 for the 1.3-litre petrol AT for the ADAS pack). The Astor is powered by either 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol or 1.3-litre turbo petrol.

The former produces 110 PS and 144 Nm while the latter delivers 140 PS and 220 Nm. The NA unit is paired with a five-speed manual or an eight-step CVT and the turbo mill is hooked with only a six-speed torque converter AT. The features list boast of segment-first Level 2 ADAS tech, AI voice assistant, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and so on.